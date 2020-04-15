Airtel and Vodafone users, rejoice! ZEE5 has some great news for you

brand-stories

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:05 IST

‘Social distancing’ and ‘self-quarantine’ have become the new norm after the treacherous COVID-19 virus hit the world. Travelling, commuting to work or even going for a steaming cuppa seem like far-fetched dreams, but there’s one thing you can do just like you would earlier, and that’s binge-watching your favourite movies and shows on ZEE5!

ZEE5, India’s Most Desired Video Streaming Brand (named by TRA), is home to over 1 lakh hours of Original content, TV shows, music videos, films and much more. There’s no better time than now to watch all your favourite shows. After all, the unlimited ZEE5 content library is full of exciting shows and movies that you can enjoy with your family and friends.

And guess what? You can do it free of cost, if you are a Vodafone user or an Airtel Platinum user

If you’re an Airtel postpaid user in the platinum tier, you can claim your subscription at no extra cost, on the Airtel Thanks App. Here’s how.

In case you’re a Vodafone user, here’s what you need to do.

Ever since its inception in February 2018, ZEE5 has released over 100 shows and plans to add another 70-80 this year. It has introduced new segments like education and music, and is partnering with news channels to get you the latest developments around the world.

The OTT platform offers unlimited TV shows, movies, path-breaking originals, super-hit music videos, 90+ Live channels, 30+ news channels, 3000+ hours of content for kids, and delicious food videos to satiate your appetite - now that’s a long list! Whatever be your mood, ZEE5 ensures you are entertained to your liking.

You can have Bollywood movies at your fingertips - ZEE5 has a robust library with titles such as Commando 3, Saand Ki Aankh, Uri - The Surgical Strike, Dream Girl, Simmba, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, PADMAN, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Parmanu, The Tashkent Files, The Accidental Prime Minister, and Judgementall Hai Kya.

With so much and more, ZEE5 aims to keep its viewers entertained. Claim your free subscription now!