IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Airtel becomes the first Indian telecom to offer 1 GBPS Internet over Wi-Fi
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
brand stories

Airtel becomes the first Indian telecom to offer 1 GBPS Internet over Wi-Fi

The telecom giant has not just launched a 1GBPS fiber connection but also a router that can deliver this over Wi-Fi, while others are only able to do this via a LAN cable. Now, the whole family can enjoy ultra-fast internet, no matter how speed-intensive the tasks are.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST

Technology is changing the way we live and work, and 2020 was proof enough. The pandemic had forced physical office spaces to shut down, causing businesses to embrace the ‘work from home’ model. If there’s one thing the world heavily relied on, it was the home internet connection, which has been stretched beyond capacity. Whether it’s children taking online classes, or parents attending their Zoom meetings, never has there been a time, when the entire house has been constantly connected to the Wi-Fi, and that, too, on multiple devices!

Unsurprisingly, a lot of Wi-Fi connections haven't been able to keep up, leaving consumers disappointed. As always, Airtel has been ahead of the curve when it comes to understanding the need of the consumers. Providing innovative solutions has always been their mission and today, it enjoys a favourable position as one of the world’s largest telecommunication companies offering mobile, fixed broadband, digital TV solutions, and mobile commerce to over 400 million customers across India, South Asia and Africa.

Say hello to blazing-fast internet

To meet the increasing demand for bandwidth by consumers, Airtel has now launched a 1GBPS plan. If you're not able to imagine exactly how fast 1GBPS is, let’s give you an example: you can download a 4GB 4K video in only three minutes. Or download a 95GB game in under 20 minutes! And it's an unlimited plan, so no matter what kind of an internet user you are, it has you covered.

But that's not all, considering that most routers aren't equipped to handle such high speeds, the telco has also introduced a category-first 1GBPS router in India. Whereas people had to connect the LAN cable to tap into the full bandwidth earlier, now they can access this blazing speed over Wi-Fi with the new router. The dual-band, four antenna router also offers more stable connection in a wider range for several devices, so even families with a lot of devices can enjoy high speeds without any problems—no need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.

In addition to the router, users will get a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that offers access to as many as 550 TV channels, a bank of over 10,000 movies and shows, and free OTT subscriptions. And finally, you get unlimited STD/local calls all across India free with the plan—truly a gift that keeps giving.

So, whether you are a serious gamer, a freelancer, entrepreneur or just somebody who likes to stream, this can be the right plan for you. To find out more about it, click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
brand stories

Airtel becomes the first Indian telecom to offer 1 GBPS Internet over Wi-Fi

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The telecom giant has not just launched a 1GBPS fiber connection but also a router that can deliver this over Wi-Fi, while others are only able to do this via a LAN cable. Now, the whole family can enjoy ultra-fast internet, no matter how speed-intensive the tasks are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.(HT )
Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.(HT )
brand stories

Hindustan Times honours top developers, crowns them the Titans of Real Estate

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:21 PM IST
These developers have delivered high standards of excellence, even during the pandemic, and Hindustan Times is proud to recognize them as ‘titans’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
brand stories

The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Set amongst pristine environs, an amalgamation of the right mix of modern infrastructure, superior amenities and amazing location, The Riverine Estates has all the elements that make it iconic weekend home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Runwal Group gets top honours for being ‘Developer of the Year – Residential’(Runwal Group)
Runwal Group gets top honours for being ‘Developer of the Year – Residential’(Runwal Group)
brand stories

Runwal Group is the brand for Developer of the Year – Residential

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 AM IST
One of the most respected names in real estate, the Runwal Group has developed projects that redefine customer satisfaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Most Iconic Pre-Launch Project of the Year’ award for SD Corp’s Codename Hello Epic(SD Corp)
‘Most Iconic Pre-Launch Project of the Year’ award for SD Corp’s Codename Hello Epic(SD Corp)
brand stories

Codename Hello Epic by SD Corp is the Most Iconic Pre-launch Project of the Year

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Being felicitated at the pre-launch stage itself makes Codename Hello Epic a boutique development par excellence in South Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
34 Park Estate, a project by Chandak Group, named ‘Fastest Selling Project’(Chandak Group)
34 Park Estate, a project by Chandak Group, named ‘Fastest Selling Project’(Chandak Group)
brand stories

Chandak Group’s 34 Park Estate offers a luxurious living experience

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The Chandak Group has garnered immense goodwill based on promises fulfilled and an unblemished track record. It is this reputation that has instilled investor confidence in the group making their latest offering – 34 Park Estate - one of the fastest selling projects in the MMR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
brand stories

Sugee Group felicitated for excellence in Redevelopment & Iconic Luxury Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:38 PM IST
With a reputation for quality construction and before-time delivery, the Sugee Group was lauded not only for their excellence in redevelopment but also for their luxury project, Marina Bay at Worli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes’ Award for Nirvana Realty (in Pic: Mr Punit Agarwal, CEO – Nirvana Realty)(Nirvana Realty)
‘Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes’ Award for Nirvana Realty (in Pic: Mr Punit Agarwal, CEO – Nirvana Realty)(Nirvana Realty)
brand stories

Nirvana is the best Weekend Homes Developer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Nirvana Realty incorporates product innovation with the philosophy of ‘Good and Green.’ Their projects have been designed to coexist in harmony with nature and modern amenities to give a truly luxurious lifestyle amidst nature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life.
Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life.
brand stories

A sweet way to weight management

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Stevia-based sweeteners, like Sugar Free Green, can be a great replacement for Sugar as you can use them to cook or bake any sweet dish/dessert that you desire and also use them to sweeten up your tea/coffee or any beverage of your choosing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avoiding the sugar trap
Avoiding the sugar trap
brand stories

Avoiding the sugar trap

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Zero nutritive value, high blood sugar levels and 'empty' calories - three things that you get from regular consumption of white sugar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT TrailBlazers
HT TrailBlazers
brand stories

HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • An online campaign by Hindustan Times recognizes the courageous efforts of business leaders who created a ‘new normal’ to follow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Year resolutions - simplified
New Year resolutions - simplified
brand stories

Simple resolutions to start this year

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
brand stories

FLAME University Purpose Summit 2021 focused on evolving meaning of ‘purpose'

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ featured eminent names including Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naina Lal Kidwai, Raman Roy, Vineet Nayar, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Vallabh Bhanshali, Neera Nundy, to name a few. The sessions were well-attended virtually and struck a chord among the audience especially under the current circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Godrej Group
Godrej Group
brand stories

Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • A short film released as part of the #GodrejForIndia campaign celebrates India’s journey to success and the group’s gratitude for having been a part of the eventful ride with a wide range of products created for Indians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
brand stories

Lessons to learn from our brave soldiers this Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Our armed forces are known for strong values like discipline, selflessness, and strategic planning. We can imbibe some of these to future-proof our lives, both financially and otherwise. #SadaSurakshitRahe
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP