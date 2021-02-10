Airtel becomes the first Indian telecom to offer 1 GBPS Internet over Wi-Fi

Technology is changing the way we live and work, and 2020 was proof enough. The pandemic had forced physical office spaces to shut down, causing businesses to embrace the ‘work from home’ model. If there’s one thing the world heavily relied on, it was the home internet connection, which has been stretched beyond capacity. Whether it’s children taking online classes, or parents attending their Zoom meetings, never has there been a time, when the entire house has been constantly connected to the Wi-Fi, and that, too, on multiple devices!

Unsurprisingly, a lot of Wi-Fi connections haven't been able to keep up, leaving consumers disappointed. As always, Airtel has been ahead of the curve when it comes to understanding the need of the consumers. Providing innovative solutions has always been their mission and today, it enjoys a favourable position as one of the world’s largest telecommunication companies offering mobile, fixed broadband, digital TV solutions, and mobile commerce to over 400 million customers across India, South Asia and Africa.

Say hello to blazing-fast internet

To meet the increasing demand for bandwidth by consumers, Airtel has now launched a 1GBPS plan. If you're not able to imagine exactly how fast 1GBPS is, let’s give you an example: you can download a 4GB 4K video in only three minutes. Or download a 95GB game in under 20 minutes! And it's an unlimited plan, so no matter what kind of an internet user you are, it has you covered.

But that's not all, considering that most routers aren't equipped to handle such high speeds, the telco has also introduced a category-first 1GBPS router in India. Whereas people had to connect the LAN cable to tap into the full bandwidth earlier, now they can access this blazing speed over Wi-Fi with the new router. The dual-band, four antenna router also offers more stable connection in a wider range for several devices, so even families with a lot of devices can enjoy high speeds without any problems—no need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.

In addition to the router, users will get a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that offers access to as many as 550 TV channels, a bank of over 10,000 movies and shows, and free OTT subscriptions. And finally, you get unlimited STD/local calls all across India free with the plan—truly a gift that keeps giving.

So, whether you are a serious gamer, a freelancer, entrepreneur or just somebody who likes to stream, this can be the right plan for you. To find out more about it, click here.