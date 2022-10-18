Airtel makes another mark in the 5G space with launch of Airtel 5G Plus

The next generation of mobile connectivity, 5G, is here and we couldn’t be more excited. Starting October, telecom giant Airtel has gone live with Airtel 5G Plus and has started rolling out the services in major cities across the country. The first lot of cities where the service has already been made live include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri and Varanasi. This means that residents of these cities can start to enjoy the Airtel 5G Plus experience on their smartphones in a phased manner, provided their handset supports it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is Airtel 5G Plus and what does it mean for you?

With Airtel 5G Plus, you can expect about 30X faster data speeds compared to what you are currently experiencing. So, with the low latency, you’d now be able to download top quality HD and 4K videos, games and large files in a matter of seconds. Airtel 5G Plus will allow you to enjoy your favorite content online and even watch large videos back to back without any lag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to giving 30x higher speeds, Airtel 5G Plus, will also provide brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Further adding to this on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.”

Are you in one of the 8 cities where Airtel 5G Plus is live?

With Airtel 5G Plus now live in eight cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, and Varanasi, you can experience the service on your current data plans until the rollout is more widespread. By the end of March 2023, most key urban centers in the country will also have Airtel 5G Plus, making this one of the fastest rollouts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To check if the service is available in your city, you can simply log on to the Airtel Thanks app and see if your city or device is 5G ready.

How can you experience Airtel 5G Plus?

As an existing Airtel customer, all you need to do is have a 5G ready smartphone to start experiencing the goodness of this technology. If you live in the city where the Airtel 5G Plus service has been made live, your existing 4G SIM card is already 5G enabled at the backend and will work seamlessly with a smartphone which is 5G ready. You may need to update the smartphone software to start using 5G.

The Airtel advantage

Airtel 5G Plus runs on the technology that has the widest acceptance and most developed ecosystem; which means Airtel 5G Plus will work on 5G enabled handsets with an existing Airtel 4G SIM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Airtel 5G Plus also runs on a network with a special power reduction solution making it kinder to the environment.

Finally, in the run up to the introduction of 5G, Airtel had initiated several industry-first initiatives to showcase its 5G readiness and perched itself at the forefront of innovation. Over the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases, over the test network provided by the Department of Telecom, that will change the way we lead our lives and do business. This includes:

India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad

India’s first 5G powered live hologram of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev . This included recreation of his iconic 175 not out world cup inning at a time when there was no TV coverage. Users could view this immersive experience on their 5G enabled smartphones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India’s first 5G connected ambulance in partnership with Apollo Hospital

India’s first private test 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity. With Airtel 5G Plus, the new era of connectivity is here!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.