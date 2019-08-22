Airtel’s Cricket Bonanza is back! Here’s how you can participate

brand-stories

Cricket lovers have reason to rejoice!

Airtel’s popular Cricket Bonanza contest is here again to enthrall those following the ongoing India v/s West Indies series. This time around, the top winners could be the proud owners of an iPhone 8, a 43-inch TV, and gold vouchers worth Rs 1 lakh, among many other prizes.

The previous contest was held during the ICC Cricket World Cup in May, and received an overwhelming response from fans across the country. The top scorer of every match got an iPhone 8. The winner at the end of the 48-match series was Mihir Shah, a resident of Mumbai’s Borivali West.

For those who missed trying their luck last time, this is your big chance to show off your cricket wisdom and take home prizes!

You can participate in the current contest by predicting the match score on the day of the match for the entire series, which will continue till September 3. That’s not all. Even on days when there is no match, there are Cricket Trivia Quizzes which one can play and win. There is a good chance for everyone to get a prize, as 101 winners will be selected every day.

The process is simple. All you need to do is log onto the #AirtelThanks app and play along. On match days, one will have to answer three questions as part of the Predict and Win contest and 101 winners will be chosen based on top scores. A selected winner will get an iPhone8 and the other 100 participants will take home gift vouchers of Rs 200 each.

On lean days, when no match is being played, you can take part in a three-question Cricket Trivia Quiz. As part of that, too, 101 winners will be picked every day. One winner will get a 43-inch Mi TV while the other 100 will get gift vouchers of Rs 200 each. There is also a grand lucky draw at the end to win Rs 1 lakh worth of gold. For this, three winners who have scored more than 1,000 points during the contest will be chosen.

This contest is a part of Airtel’s customer reward program, #AirtelThanks, which delivers differentiated services and exclusive experiences to its customers. There are three tiers within the mobile app – Silver, Gold, and Platinum – which users get to experience based on their plans and usage. Each of these throws up varied offers and benefits for customers.

