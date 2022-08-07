'Ajara by Aditi Kumar' can make you dress your best for any occasion

Aditi Kumar is a fashion entrepreneur and a full time humanitarian who keeps on using her work as a platform to spread social awareness and support causes. She completed her studies into International Business from the UK and started working as a Management consultant at Jaguar & Land Rover in London.



It was by destiny when her life took a 360 degree turn that Aditi started her label while she was on a bed rest after a major car accident. What started as a distraction from pain got her so many accolades, recognition and most importantly her purpose for life. Creativity came to her by birth but knowledge of this new field was learnt while working. Her label is known by the name “Ajara by Aditi Kumar” that’s into designer luxury Indian wear focusing completely on hand embroidery. Her firm has trained over 200 girls into stitching and embroidery. Selected ones work as the back end to the company and as a part of CSR her company provides each girl who gets married, a stitching machine so that they can be financially independent after marriage also. You can look up @ajaraindia on social media platform and follow to keep yourself updated about the collection. Ajara India is a one stop wedding solution, you can avail the customisation facility also and get your own design embroidered and stitched. Famous celebrities and actors like Rajniesh Duggal, Ajay Chaudhary, Taapsee Pannu, Jannat Zubair, Parul Chauhan, Pankhuri Gidwani, Vedita Pratap Singh and Master chef Pankaj Bhadauria have modelled for the brand.

Ajara India is already a well known and trusted name in the fashion community, and the brand is determined on promoting hand embroidery and local artisans. Ajara India's Collection includes exemplary designs that amplify the style quotient without compromising on comfort. Offering chic ethnic, indo-western and fusion clothing, each design at this apparel store offers an ode to love from the land of diverse textiles, embroideries and weaves. From kurtis, suits to crop-tops and skirts, lehengas, gowns, dresses and more, Ajara India has an all-encompassing range to help you dress your best for any event. This store also presents exclusive pieces for men as well.

So boys, now you know the place you need to head out to before any family function! Whether you wish to grab shirts, coat suits, kurta pyjama, indo-western dresses or even achkan and sherwani, Ajara India has got you covered. So, if you are looking for a gorgeous piece that will make you stand out and be the centre of everyone’s praises and envious looks, give Ajara a visit. Maybe you’ll find yourself falling in love with the fashion wonderland and getting lost in all the luxuries! Aditi made a pact to herself that she’ll launch something every 6 months and that’s exactly what she has been doing.

Today Aditi is an entrepreneur, fashion designer, photographer, sculptor, painter, traveller, celestial observer, researching on Srimad Bhagwat Gita, spiritualist, and a writer. Aditi has one very strong message for everyone, “Once you start believing in yourself, you can do anything, be anyone you want to be and achieve anything. The key to all kinds of journey is in the perspective, the angle we set the lens on the image we capture will be according to it. Always use your mind, don’t let your mind use you. Live in the present and work for being self satisfied in this very moment, cause you never know what’s next and it doesn’t matter as well. You matter in this very moment !!”, Aditi says.



Location: 1st Floor, TP Tower Vivek Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Contact details: 0522 4957877

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ajaraindia?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/ajaraindia/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.