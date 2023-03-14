Ajay Rajpal, co-founder of ‘Baks hospitality services LLP’ talks about his journey as an Entrepreneur

In today’s volatile world, the only thing that is constant is cut-throat competition. Everyone is competing to ace in the race of success today. There are two kinds of people: leaders and followers. The followers go along with the bandwagon, unlike the leaders who carve their own path, map their own road and embark on a journey of success.

Of all the success stories we hear the most enthralling ones are those where young adults and teenagers put their mark on this world. Their drive to be on the top of the food chain is what is inspirational.

Ajay Rajpal, co-founder of ‘Baks hospitality services LLP’ is one of those youngsters who took on the world when his peers were off playing video games and partying. Ajay had an interesting childhood he was never fond of studies but used to dream of making big by watching behaviours, communication skills and the dominance nature of people who came across in his day-to-day activities and lifestyle.

Ajay was leading a comfortable corporate life for good 15 years. This includes his experience in banking and financial sector, leadership role in automotive sector etc. Then one fine day he fancied to become an entrepreneur and took the bold decision of leaving his job. In between Ajay also carried his passion of acting and performed in web series, continuous fashion shoots and walks which improved his networking.

With having ‘Baks hospitality services LLP’ under his belt, it took him several years to understand the nature of food and beverage industry. Now the further interesting part of this venture is to scale the food and beverage industry to its next level by providing exceptional services in sync with the startups and the ones from different states who are beginning to expand in north of India through innovations in offering food & beverage in the market with high quality and taste.

Ajay Rajpal with his fellow partner and construction tycoon ‘Karan Aggarwal’ plans to open 100 franchise operations within the time of 3 to 4 years in different categories at food & beverage sector that may include food courts, standalone kiosks, carts, find dine, restro lounge across malls and high streets primarily in north and west India and few international markets.

Ajay Rajpal is a seasoned professional, retail & fashion entrepreneur having 20 years of experience in various corporates including banking, training & automotive sector. As an entrepreneur Ajay has been associated with retail chains like US polo, Aeropostale, Ed Hardy, Flying machine, sports station, and many more. He has deep knowledge of franchise business & its operations and now is up for offering an revolutionary experience in retail food & beverage industry.

One of the interesting incidents that Ajay describes as an eye opener is when one fine day CEO of well-established co. asked him to appear before shark tank and offer his products and services for which Ajay thanked the CEO but answered him with- “why to appear before shark tank when you yourself aim to become an shark.”

Besides his Entrepreneur persona Ajay also has his hands melted with entertainment industry and he has worked ib few Web Series, with platforms like M X Player & Amazon Mini, Acting is his passion and it motivates him to keep Check on his fitness goals

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.