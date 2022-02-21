Akansha Bhawsagar’s Fly High Institute to help career in aviation & tourism

Always wanted to fly high in your professional life? If yes, aviation is your calling. It is a great career option that has garnered immense popularity in the last 10 years. We have witnessed a robust growth of people getting into this field rather than choosing the monotonous desk work. Giving the candidates a platform to transform their dreams into reality, Fly High Institute is the one-stop destination to pursue a career in aviation, hospitality and the tourism industry.

Founded by Akansha Bhawsagar in 2019, the institute is located in Nagpur and is eventually expanding its workspace in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. So far, Fly High Institute has trained more than 75 students who have got placement opportunities in India’s top leading airlines. The institute offers several courses for the students, be it the degree, diploma or certification courses depending upon their requirements.

The founder of the Fly High Aviation Academy holds tremendous experience and expertise of more than five years in this field. It was after rigorous training sessions and market research by Akansha that saw the birth of the institute. So far, Fly High Institute has partnered with India’s leading domestic and international airlines along with the top 5-star hotel chains and other notable institutions from the aviation, hospitality, travel and tourism sectors.

Accredited and affiliated by the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Fly High Institute has strived towards excellence with its exclusive training programs. While the institute was commenced in the pre-covid era, it hit a roadblock after the pandemic dismantled the globe. Among the most affected industries, it was the aviation, hospitality and travel industry that incurred massive losses. Despite all the adversities, Akansha Bhawsagar did not stop with the institute’s faculty educating its students through virtual training sessions.

Providing world-class education facilities. Fly High Institute aims to build its presence on a pan-India level in the years to come. “We have envisioned offering 100% placement opportunities to our students. Along with it, we are working towards creating an environment where students get theoretical knowledge and get hands-on experience about their job”, revealed Akansha.

Fulfilling people’s dreams with top-notch education, the course done at Fly High Institute has gotten global recognition. If you are looking to pursue a career in the aviation, hospitality or tourism industry.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.