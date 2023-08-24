Akhil Sachdeva Aka #NASHABOY sets The Stage, Worldmark Gurugram

Gurugram: Akhil Sachdeva, the IIFA award-winning Bollywood singer and music composer sets Gurugram mesmerised with his electrifying melodious voice at The Stage, Worldmark Gurugram. This event was organised by Heights Events. This was the show of the #Nashaboy India Tour. Worldmark Gurugram has never experienced such a crowd before as Akhil creates magic in the air with his musical numbers and sets the audience enchanted.

Heights Events is a renowned player with more than 15 years of experience in the advertising and event management industry founded by Kaifi Bharti and Vinita Sharma in 2008. Heights is a trendsetter in the fashion and music industry and has been awarded for best retail fashion show curation of the year 2022 by IIFA. Heights Group has started the NashaBoy India Tour with Gurugram and will be taking it to Bengaluru, Mumbai etc. They have plans to take this tour overseas in Asia and North America.

“Akhil is true magic and the entire Gurugram witnessed it last night. This is just the start of the NashaBoy India Tour and we have plans to take this show across the country and overseas in Asia and North America. We want the world to experience the musical magic of Akhil Sachdeva, The NashaBoy.” spared love and Joy with his music - Kaifi Bharti, Founder- Heights Events Group.

Heights Events has conducted events for brands operating in diverse industries such as lifestyle apparel, automobile, food & and beverage, education, and real estate, among others. It is the fastest growing company globally with offices overseas as well, in Dubai and Canada.

