Akriti by Shakun: Redefining Elegance With Design

In the realm of fashion, there are creators who possess an innate ability to weave magic with their designs. Shakun Garg, the visionary behind “Akriti by Shakun”, is one such maestro. With a career spanning over a decade, Shakun has dressed some of the biggest celebrities, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion industry. Today, we delve into his extraordinary journey, his remarkable achievements, and the origin of his esteemed brand.

Shakun Garg, hailing from Patiala, embarked on his design career in 2006. For Shakun, it all started with a dream to bring his imagination to life. The roots of his creativity are deeply intertwined with his surroundings. Shahi Samadhan, his childhood home, holds a special place in his heart and serves as a constant source of inspiration. Similarly, the memories of Qila Mubarak, with its vibrant bazaar shops and rich cultural heritage, evoke a sense of nostalgia and artistic exploration within him.

The mesmerizing beauty of Sheesh Mahal plays a pivotal role in Shakun's artistic journey. The intricate mirror work, splendid architecture, and a fusion of Mughal and European influences evoke the opulence and grandeur of Punjab's regal past. These majestic elements, along with the vibrant floral designs and motifs, have become the very essence of Shakun's signature style.

Established in 2012, Akriti by Shakun is a prominent lehenga label renowned for its exclusive designs and impeccable craftsmanship. The team at Akriti comprises talented couturiers and passionate seamstresses who pour their hearts into creating exquisite designs for the modern woman. With each passing year, his talent and artistry flourished, he got the chance to dress renowned celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Sunanda Sharma, Neeru Bajwa, Aamna Sharif, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sara Gurpal, Mandy Takhar, and Simi Chahal.

In April 2022, Akriti by Shakun reached a significant milestone as it opened its first flagship store in Patiala, Shakun's hometown. This momentous occasion marked the expansion of his brand, allowing fashion enthusiasts to experience the magnificence of his designs up close.

Shakun has unveiled his latest collection, Sheesh Mahal on July 25, 2022. Set against the backdrop of the majestic Sheesh Mahal, a heritage government property, the collection epitomizes grandeur and regality. Drawing inspiration from the intricate craftsmanship and magnificence of its surroundings, Shakun Garg has meticulously curated a range that is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Sheesh Mahal is just a glimpse into Shakun Garg's vast creativity. His other collections, such as Qila Chowk and Rah-e-virasat, pay homage to India's rich cultural heritage. With each stitch, Shakun weaves tales of tradition, heritage, and unparalleled elegance, ensuring that every wearer feels like royalty. Let the magic of Shakun Garg's designs adorn you.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.