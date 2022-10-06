Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will Stream on ZEE5 Global from 5th October

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are paired in the family drama Raksha Bandhan. After Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, this is the second time the two are seen together on screen. The family drama is an intriguing roller coaster of emotions that will portray the bond and affection between siblings. Produced by Zee Studios, Cape of Good Films and Color Yellow Productions, Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai, which will stream on ZEE5 Global from 5th October.

Plot

Lala Kedarnath, the owner of Premlata Chat Bhandar claims that his Gol Gappe aids in the conception of baby boys. Kedarnath's mother on her deathbed asks him to promise that he would marry Sapna, his childhood sweetheart, only after getting his four sisters married. He makes a commitment without realizing that he will have to arrange a massive dowry for each of his sisters to get married.

Lala's tenacious efforts to marry off his sisters while respecting family values fail because he has trouble matching them with grooms due to his sister Laxmi's dark complexion, Durga's weight, and Saraswati's tomboy behavior. Kedarnath seeks to find a way to set up the dowry for one of his sisters, but what about the other three? On the other hand, Sapna's father, Harishankar gives Lala six months to make the commitment, or he will get his daughter married to someone else.

Cast

Akshay Kumar as Lala Kedarnath

Bhumi Pednekar as Sapna Kedarnath

Sadia Khateeb as Gayatri Mishra

Deepika Khanna as Durga Kedarnath

Smrithi Srikanth as Laxmi Verma

Sahejmeen Kaur as Saraswati

Abhilash Thapliyal as Swapnil Verma

Manu Rishi as Maternal Uncle

Seema Pahwa as Shanoo Sharma

Neeraj Sood as Harishankar

Sahil Mehta as Gaffar

Karan Puri as Sunil Mishra

Salim Siddiqui as Neelu's Husband

ZEE5 release date

Raksha Bandhan will stream on ZEE5 Global from October 5th, 2022.

You can click here to view the Raksha Bandhan film trailer.

