Alchemist Group of Hospitals Achieve another Milestone with First Successful Evolut Fx TAVR in Upper North India

In another milestone for the Alchemist Group of Hospitals, the Cardiac Team at Ojas Hospital Panchkula, a unit of Alchemist Hospitals Ltd., achieved the first successful Evolut Fx Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) in upper North India. The procedure was skillfully performed by Dr. Rajat Datta, Director of the Department of Cardiology, along with Dr. Anurag Sharma, Chairman of the Department of Cardiology, and Dr. Munish Dev, Consultant in Cardiology at Ojas Hospital, Panchkula, a unit of Alchemist Hospitals Ltd.

This groundbreaking procedure demonstrated excellent deliverability, stability, and coaxial deployment. TAVR is a minimally invasive technique designed to replace a narrowed aortic valve without the need for open-heart surgery. The catheter-based approach enhances the procedure's less invasive nature. This method is particularly beneficial for addressing aortic stenosis, a condition where the heart's aortic valve fails to open properly.

Individuals facing aortic stenosis are encouraged to engage in a comprehensive discussion with healthcare professionals to receive personalized advice tailored to their specific situation.

This new generation of TAVR valve, as a result of advanced R&D has excellent deliverability, stability, coaxial deployment and allows easy coronary access for any coronary procedure in future. All these features translate into a faster procedure, easier deployment in tortuous or horizontal anatomy, good hemodynamics, longer valve life and ease for the patient. Given our vast experience in performing TAVRs, we are now able to deliver even better results for a healthier life for our patients.

The Alchemist group of hospitals remains at the forefront of medical advancements, exemplifying a commitment to excellence in healthcare.

