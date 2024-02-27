Alchemist Hospital Helps Patient Overcome Rare Tumours in a Single Surgery

In a remarkable tale of resilience and expertise, a 49-year-old patient arrived at Alchemist Hospital in Sector 21, Panchkula, on an emergency wheelchair, gripped by writhing pain and unable to move his legs. His distressing symptoms led to a thorough examination, revealing a daunting challenge: two large tumors nestled within his chest cavity, extending perilously into the spinal cord and compressing vital nerves.

Under the adept care of the medical team at Alchemist Hospital, led by Dr. Rajan Mehra, Head of the Department of Cardiac Surgery, alongside Dr. Manish Budhiraja, Sr. Consultant Neurosurgery, and Dr. Sumit Bhandari Associate Consultant Neurosurgery Alchemist Hospital, a bold decision was made. In a ground-breaking procedure combining cardiothoracic and neurosurgical expertise, the patient underwent a single, comprehensive surgery to remove both tumours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dr. Manish Budhiraja, Sr. Consultant Neurosurgery, Alchemist Hospitals

The enormity of the tumours was staggering, with one measuring 14-15 cm and the other 8-10 cm in size, rendering the procedure exceptionally rare and complex. Prior consultations at other medical facilities had offered little promise, advocating for multi-stage interventions with uncertain outcomes. However, the collaborative effort and skillful execution by the expert team at Alchemist Hospital proved transformative.

Following the successful surgery, the patient's recovery was nothing short of miraculous. Gradually, he regained mobility and function, surpassing all expectations. Today, he walks with renewed vigor, ready to resume his daily life and professional commitments. For a family that had once grappled with despair, the turnaround in their loved one's health has brought immeasurable joy and gratitude.

Patient

The remarkable case serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation at Alchemist Hospital. Through their dedication and proficiency, the medical team has not only restored one individual's health but also reignited hope for countless others facing similar challenges.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.