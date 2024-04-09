 Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, Successfully Executes Their First Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement - Hindustan Times
Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, Successfully Executes Their First Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Published on Apr 09, 2024 06:23 PM IST

TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure to replace an aortic valve that is narrowed and doesn’t open fully

ByHT Brand Studio

In another milestone for the Alchemist Hospital,sector 21 Panchkula, the Cardiac Team did the first successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). The procedure was performed by Dr. Rohit Parti, Associate Director Department of Cardiology, along with Dr. Sudhanshu Budakoty, Consultant Department of Cardiology, at Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula under the able guidance of Dr Rajat Datta, Director Department of Cardiology.

TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure to replace an aortic valve that is narrowed and doesn’t open fully. The aortic valve is between the left lower heart chamber and the body’s main artery. Narrowing of the aortic valve is called aortic valve stenosis. The valve problem blocks or slows blood flow from the heart to the body.

Usually valve replacement require an open-heart procedure with a “sternotomy”, in which the chest is surgically separated (opened) for the procedure. The TAVR or TAVI procedure can be done through very small openings that leaves all the chest bones in place. It may be an option for people who cannot have heart surgery to replace aortic valve due to old age, other comorbid conditions. A patient’s experience with a TAVR procedure may be similar to coronary angiogram in terms of recovery.

Individuals facing aortic stenosis are encouraged to engage in a comprehensive discussion with healthcare professionals to receive personalized advice tailored to their specific situation.

Heart diseases are still the major contributors of morbidity and mortality in today’s world, the epidemic of diabetes, obesity, modern lifestyle has led to increase in the cases of heart attack and heart failure. AlchemistHospital offers a holistic approach to deal with this much burden of heart disease. We believe in timely diagnosis , early detection and then treat the disease with excellent short and long term outcomes for our patients.

List of procedures performed at Alchemist Hospital Advanced Cardiac Centre-

  • Primary angioplasty
  • Complex coronary angioplasty
  • Peripheral angioplasty
  • Below the knee interventions
  • Balloon mitral valvotomy
  • Balloon aortic valvuloplasty
  • Balloon pulmonary valvotomy
  • TAVR (Trans Aortic Valve Replacement)
  • Permanent pacemaker implantation
  • Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT-P/D)
  • AICD Implantation
  • Leadless pacemaker implantation
  • Carotid angioplasty
  • Coronary Rota ablation
  • Intravascular lithotripsy
  • EVAR (endovascular aortic repair)

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.

