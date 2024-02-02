Algotech (ALGT), IMX and ICP in the Cryptocurrency Market 2024

The crypto market is experiencing huge fluctuations, but Immutable (IMX) and Internet Computer (ICP) have become significant and have been included among high-performing coins in 2024.

Furthermore, investors fancy the potential of Algotech (ALGT) and have tagged it as a cryptocurrency to watch out for after recording $1.1 million in just two days of its private seed sale.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Algotech (ALGT)

Algotech (ALGT) is a fresh cryptographic-based product that facilitates productivity for corporate traders and individuals through its decentralized algorithmic cryptocurrency trading platform.

Algotech (ALGT) overcomes the limitations of the volatile crypto market by integrating sophisticated machine-learning capabilities. These help Algotech (ALGT) users experience a seamless and profitable cryptocurrency trading process.

As a decentralized trading and investment platform, Algotech (ALGT) maximizes trading strategies that allow fast and precise trade execution. In addition, these strategies eliminate challenges like inefficient analytical skills and human errors to enable identified trade setups.

Investors have much to benefit from Algotech (ALGT) as they can get voting governance rights and own a part of the trading software. Investment experts consider this DeFi project the perfect solution for whales needing the best crypto to invest in for long-term benefit.

Algotech (ALGT) proved its great capability with its successful private sale, which recorded $1.1 million within 48 hours. After this achievement, Algotech (ALGT) conducted a public presale for early investors.

Investors who are interested can participate in the current public presale. Tokens are priced at $0.04. This low offer is for early investors. Hence, the token value will increase as the presale progresses.

Immutable (IMX)

Immutable (IMX) has been appealing to investors recently. Over the past month, Immutable (IMX) has seen green days in 14 out of 30 days (47%) with a price volatility of 6.96%. Technical indicators have also revealed a bullish sentiment with a Fear & Greed Index Value of 61 (Greed).

Currently, the Immutable (IMX) market is in a neutral position with an RSI value of 50.74. In the past month, the IMX price has dropped 9.28%. .

ICP

The Internet Computer (ICP) price is currently pushing for a recovery. Moreover, it is faced with overhead pressure from the supply zone. Since the low of $9.52 Internet Computer (ICP) saw last week, its price performance has been recorded at 30% and is pushing north, which is part of its v-shaped recovery. Moreover, its supply zone, which falls between $12.01 and $14.43, threatens Internet Computer's (ICP) upside potential.

Internet Computer's (ICP) Relative Strength Index is northbound and above 50. A rise in buyer momentum can see the Internet Computer (ICP) price extend its performance to help test the supply zone's midline at $13.22. Over the past 30 days, Internet Computer (ICP) has recorded 13 green days out of 30 (43%) and a price volatility of 8.18%.

Visit Algotech Presale

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.