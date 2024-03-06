Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, and Aparshakti Khurana Generate Buzz for the Zee Cine Awards

During an electrifying launch event, ZEE announced the much-anticipated 'Maruti Suzuki Arena Presents 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024', promising an evening filled with glamour and recognition of Bollywood's top achievements. Following a year marked by record-breaking blockbusters and a strong proclamation of 'CINEMA ZINDABAD' in theatres, fans eager to witness their favourite stars live can secure their passes via BookMyShow and attend the event at the Dome, NSCI Worli on March 10th.

Alia Bhatt, accompanied by Maruti Suzuki India and ZEE representatives, unveiled the sleek trophy, while actors Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, and Aparshakti Khurana offered tantalising glimpses of what's in store for the awards night. The lineup of performances includes Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, among others, with Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana hosting, and Sunil Grover entertaining in various segments. Anticipation soared when it was announced that megastar Shah Rukh Khan would grace the Zee Cine Awards stage after nearly a decade.

Aparshakti Khurana, Bobby Deol and Mouni Roy at the announcement of Zee Cine Awards 2024

Expressing her excitement, Alia stated, “I always look forward to performing LIVE on stage! Last year’s performance at Zee Cine Awards was one of my most memorable acts. I’m even more excited to be performing for the second year in a row. It’ll again be a very special act and truly dedicated to my audiences.”

Bobby Deol teased, “Brace yourselves for a night of excitement, as Abrar will have everyone dancing to 'Jamal Kudu' and some delightful surprises.”

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Sr. Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, remarked, “Our association is a continuation of an exciting partnership between India’s largest automotive channel and one of the biggest celebrations of Bollywood. Maruti Suzuki believes in bringing the joy of mobility to all and creating exciting new experiences. And Zee Cine Awards bring alive the world of entertainment, top-notch experiences, and much more, and we’ve truly found our match to reach out to our audiences.”

The Maruti Suzuki Arena presents the 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024, co-powered by Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel, charged by Thums Up, Banking Partner - Bandhan Bank, Special Partner - Chik Strong and Black Shampoo, Limca, Associate Sponsor- Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel is set to air on Zee Cinema and Zee TV on March 16th at 7:30 PM and will be available for streaming on ZEE5.

