Alika Crafts evokes love for handcrafted leather bags this wedding season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: The fashion and lifestyle sector has become a cornerstone of the luxury market because it offers a distinctive means of self-expression. In an expedition to establish itself in the women's fashion industry is Alika Crafts, a brand that is associated with style, refinement, and premium-quality handbags. It is an online platform showcasing leather bags hand-crafted by artisans from across the Indian subcontinent. The bags are the epitome of Indian craftsmanship, a creative fusion of natural leather and trendy designs. All products are one-off original works, lovingly crafted, exquisitely detailed, and a reflection of traditional craft and skills practiced by the artisans of India. Each and every piece of work is extensively researched by really knowing the artisans, the stories behind their creations, and their provenance. Due to the variety of bags they offer for every occasion, such as Bucket bags, Saddlebags, Baguette bags, and others, Alika Crafts has turned out to be a fashion and accessories behemoth.

You can shop the collection through their website https://www.alikacrafts.com

Founder Maya Muralidharan says, “The success of this brand can be attributed to the fact that it has given umpteen artisan families in rural areas of India with employment possibilities and a platform to showcase their craftsmanship and skills, which have been taught and passed to them over generations by their ancestors. We strongly support diversity and put focus on outstanding quality and sustainability, for both people and the planet. Each bag is unique, individual, and traditionally made with an ethical approach to fashion, compared to the mass-manufactured faux leather bags and vegan bags (with PUC and PVC components) available in the market”.

There are infinite reasons to persuade consumers to purchase Leather Bags from Alika Crafts:

Alika Crafts not only ensure high quality of goods but it also focuses on sustainable development. The brand boasts of the traditional techniques used to create its products. Being made of natural Leather, its finished products are biodegradable and have minimal impact on the environment.

There is very little knowledge of traditional leather techniques practiced by local regional artisans of our country. Besides the people residing in the respective leather hubs of India, very few people have an understanding and knowledge of the traditional craft practiced by artisans of these regions. Each state has its own specialty which is reflected in the craftworks created by the artisans. In order to increase appreciation and ensure wider adoption of their trade and talents in India, Alika Crafts wants to increase the visibility and awareness of the leather craftworks made by these artists.

The other reason is the lack of accessibility for artisans to a wider audience. If we consider the number of communities engaged in traditional leather crafts, there are very few platforms that sell and market products handcrafted by artisans in India. This has resulted in many families quitting their traditional craft and taking up better-paying occupations outside their villages. This will eventually lead to the extinction of a valuable craft that deserves much better visibility. Alika Crafts wants to give these local artisan communities and their crafts access to a larger audience with an aim to make it a sustainable trade.

The price gap is another reason that motivated the founder to launch Alika Crafts as a platform. A majority of leather brands/players which sell handcrafted leather goods have priced the products at a premium. This has resulted in these craftworks being adopted by a very niche segment of consumers. They are doing their best to offer quality handcrafted leather products to consumers at a very competitive price to ensure wider adoption, all the while making certain that a fair price is passed on to the artisans.

At the moment, Alika Crafts is offering Leather bags made by artisans from 5 states of India. They are working to onboard many more artisans from other regions in the coming days. Alika Crafts is gaining remarkable popularity among the youth and even the middle-aged group. They work with the artisans in understanding their classic design patterns and retain the traditional structure while making sure that the bag designs are adapted to suit the urban taste too. At present, they have taken a conscious call to be available online, with a branded showroom coming soon in the future.

Fusing elegance with modernity, shop for unique handcrafted leather bags this wedding season at https://www.alikacrafts.com

