Alisshaa Ohri Launches #SmallBusinessSaturday to Help Transform Your Small Business

In a world where the glitz and glamour of big names and established brands often steal the spotlight, there is a silent force that drives the engine of our economy: small businesses. These unsung heroes are the backbone of our communities, the heartbeat of our local markets, and the embodiment of dreams and aspirations. Rising Bollywood star Alisshaa Ohri has taken it upon herself to shine her light on these small businesses amidst the whirlwind of her burgeoning acting career.

Alisshaa, a former winner of the prestigious Mrs India Universe Popularity and Diadem Mrs India Legacy pageants, is a true philanthropist and no stranger to giving back. She has been an ardent supporter of education, running various projects to uplift and empower marginalised communities. Her latest initiative, #SmallBusinessSaturday, is a testament to her unwavering belief in the power of collaboration.

She firmly believes that India is brimming with untapped potential and talent. All it takes is a platform to showcase their skills to the world. In the fast-paced world of today's digital age, social media has emerged as the unrivalled champion, wielding immense power as the ultimate weapon for businesses seeking expansion.

However, amid the cutthroat competition and relentless rivalry, small accounts often struggle to find their footing and flourish rapidly. That's when Alisshaa decided to utilise her fanbase to support and foster the growth of small businesses through successful collaborations.

"I have so many friends who run fantastic businesses, and I absolutely adore them. They are the epitome of resilience, innovation, and the pursuit of dreams, and I want to do everything I can to help them succeed," says Alisshaa with a passion that radiates through her words.

#SmallBusinessSaturday is a platform where she will be curating her favourite products from small businesses each month, showcasing their unique offerings to her vast social media following. Her initiative goes beyond merely social media posts; she actively invites small businesses to join her in this endeavour, encouraging them to reach out and share their stories.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

