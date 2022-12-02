All India CBSE Class 10 Pre-board Paper To Be Conducted Offline For Practice

Whilst everyone is waiting eagerly for the datesheet announcement of CBSE for the 2022-23 Board exams, one big and great news for all students and parents.

A first-of-its-kind pre-board exam is going to be conducted offline and checked by leading CBSE teachers from pan-India with all India rank announcements. This is going to be done for all CBSE Class 10 students who register, to simulate the feeling of the board exam plus provide checked answer sheets to assess final performance.

Some important details of this announcement:

1. This ‘All India Pre-board’ paper is conducted by Eduhap, one of the best educators and CBSE experts in the country (2.5m+ subscribers for Class 10), in collaboration with Educart (known for their best-selling Class 10 sample papers and CBSE Question Bank Books).

2. The paper will be conducted in the month of January and registration is open via Eduhap app here. Students will have to pay a nominal fee to be able to give the offline paper.

3. The paper will be given by students from their home, so students can access the paper through the app at the exact stipulated time and write their answers in printed sheets provided by post. Once the time is up, 5 minutes will be provided to upload the answer sheet via app and submit, all under survillence.

Link to download app and enrol for the exam

4. Answer Sheets will be distributed to selected CBSE teachers pan-india and checked as per the strict CBSE Marking scheme based on how CBSE paper checkers evaluate. Results will be announced in the newspaper and checked answer-sheets and performance evaluation will be provided to students via Eduhap app again.

5. The paper will be based on the medium to high difficulty level and exact pattern as provided in the 16th September 2022 released CBSE Sample Papers. Any student who appears for this All India Offline Pre-board will immensely benefit from it.

This is really an exclusive paper that has never been conducted before for CBSE Class 10 students. Thanks to Educart for making this happen by working with some of the top subject teachers of CBSE schools pan-India to get student copies officially checked of this pre-board paper. This initiative by Eduhap will massively help students and parents beat the exam jitters and be better prepared for the real exam with such a humongous effort.

Link to download app and enrol for the offline pre-board exam

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Agarwal Group of Publication by HT Brand Studio.