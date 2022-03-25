All you need to know about availing of a home loan

Aspiring homeowners who have been putting off buying a house because of high-interest rates and low home loan affordability can finally make a move towards buying their dream home. The current market rates are such that anyone in the market for a housing loan can benefit from low home loan interest rates and competitive lending terms. Leading market lenders offer home loan interest rates starting as low as 6.65%* p.a. to eligible salaried and professional applicants, wherein their EMIs start at a minimal amount of Rs. 642/Lakh* only.

However, to avail of a low-interest rate home loan, you must be able to meet your preferred lender’s eligibility criteria, documentation asks, and pay the attached charges of borrowing a home loan. While lenders today try to make these aspects of borrowing a home loan remain easy-to-meet and fuss-free, they are still crucial stages of your borrowing journey, and you must satisfy these requirements to gain the most out of what your lender has to offer.

This article highlights the important benchmarks in your home loan application process to help you maximise your chances of getting approved with favorable loan terms. To learn more, read on.

Understanding Home Loan Eligibility Criteria and How to Best Meet It

Expecting borrowers to meet the home loan eligibility criteria is a mandate all lenders uniformly have because it helps them assess the quality of your home loan application and determine whether you are a low-risk borrower. Meeting your lender’s eligibility parameters enables you to gain substantially from their bouquet of products and add-ons, such as a sizable loan sum, a flexible repayment tenor, and most importantly – a competitive home loan interest rate that reduces your total cost of borrowing. Listed below are the usual eligibility checks that lenders have in place.

Applicant’s CIBIL Score

Also known as your credit score, your CIBIL score is essential in deciding what interest rate and lending terms you stand to get on your home loan. Your CIBIL score denotes your repayment history, credit utilisation patterns, outstanding debt obligations, and your overall financial health, giving the lender a realistic idea about your repayment capacity. Making a note of this, your lender extends the best possible offer suited to your credit report and financial profile.

Most lenders offer home loans to applicants whose CIBIL score is 725 or higher. However, we recommend having a score of 750 and higher to be eligible for low home loan interest rates and high-value loan sums. If your CIBIL score falls below these benchmarks, take your time to enhance it before opting for a home loan. Clearing all outstanding debts and pending bill payments goes a long way in sanitising your CIBIL score, along with carrying routine checks on your credit report to rectify any discrepancies your report may have.

Applicant’s Work Experience

Your work experience and employment profile are also aspects lenders will consider before sanctioning your home loan sum. Anyone can benefit from a low-interest rate home loan if they have the required work experience. Salaried individuals must be employed with a public or a private sector company or a multinational organisation for at least three years to apply. Professional applicants, such as doctors and chartered accountants, should also have a minimum work experience of three years and a valid Certificate of Practice. Their self-employed counterparts who wish to apply for a home loan must be able to show a steady source of income and business continuity for at least five years.

Applicant’s Age

Your age is another factor that plays a role in helping the lender decide what lending terms to offer you. Older applicants are more disadvantaged in this aspect, as the lender may consider 62 the maximum age, that too – at the time of loan maturity itself. It could result in higher interest rates, lower sanction amounts, or a shorter repayment tenor. However, older individuals can still boost their chances of getting a lower home loan interest rate if they include a co-applicant with a good credit score and a strong financial profile.

Documents Needed to Complete Your Home Loan Application

Once you’ve met the lender’s eligibility criteria, you are one step closer to having your home loan application approved – all the remains are submitting the correct documents that will help the lender verify your financial and income details.

To make it easier for you to compile these documents, we have divided them into categories.

KYC Documents

Identity Proof: Applicants can submit their Aadhar or PAN card, along with their passport-sized photographs

Residential Proof: Applicants can submit utility bills like electricity or gas bills, or their bank passbook

Income-proof Documents**

Salary Slips: Salaried applicant must submit a 3 months salary slip as proof

Business Documents: Self-employed individuals must be able to show at least 5 years of business continuity

Taxation Documentation: Applicants must submit their latest ITR and in some cases, also submit their Form 16

**Applicants are to note that the documentation requirements are subject to change, at the discretion of the lender.

Other Documents

Property-related documents: Lenders will also want to see documents supporting the purchase of the property, for which the loan is being taken. This may include a registered sale deed, a copy of the stamped sale agreement, or even a copy of the approved project plan.

NOCs: For applicants who are switching lenders by opting to transfer their home loan balance will also have to submit a NOC, a foreclosure letter, and a statement of account to their new lender.

Borrowers can make their home loan application process simpler while improving their chances of being approved by using online tools, such as the housing loan EMI calculator, to forecast a tentative EMI schedule – as per your repayment capacity. It can guide you to making an application for a loan sum that suits your needs and is within your budget, without stretching yourself too thin. Calculate your home loan EMI and keep a repayment schedule handy, to add to your home loan eligibility.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.