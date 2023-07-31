All you need to know about Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

In a world that is constantly evolving, many investors are looking for innovative investment solutions that can withstand uncertainties and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a new entrant in the mutual fund category, has introduced an exciting addition to its product lineup - the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund. This article explores the key aspects of this fund, its investment strategy, and how it aims to offer the investor reasonable returns by combining the power of megatrends with their unique INQUBE philosophy.

Understanding the flexi cap fund category

The flexi cap fund category may prove to be a wise choice for investors looking for flexibility in their portfolio allocation. Unlike many other equity-oriented funds, flexi cap funds have the liberty to invest across the market capitalization. This means that the fund manager can allocate investments in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks based on the prevailing market conditions. This dynamic approach allows the flexi cap fund to adapt to changing market scenarios and seize potential opportunities.

Introducing Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund is designed to cater to various investor preferences, risk appetites, and investment horizons. The fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by strategically investing in equity and equity-related instruments of companies that exhibit strong growth potential. However, what sets this fund apart is its unique approach of incorporating megatrends strategy and the INQUBE philosophy.

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund - Investing with a megatrends strategy

Megatrends are global, long-term, and transformational forces that have the potential to shape various sectors and industries. Examples of Megatrends include technological advancements, regulatory changes, demographic and social changes, etc. Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund identifies and focuses on such megatrends, aiming to invest in companies that are positioned to benefit from these long-term trends.

By capitalizing on megatrends, the scheme aims to be future-focused and invest in companies that have the potential to generate sustainable growth over an extended period. This strategy not only seeks to optimize returns but also aligns with the broader objectives of responsible investing.

In Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund, the megatrends approach complements sectoral and stock selection strategies by providing an additional layer of analysis. Fund managers utilize this approach to identify an investible universe of companies. Subsequently, they employ stock selection processes and tools to further narrow down the selection to a focused megatrend portfolio.

Entry decisions for the portfolio are guided by the confirmation of near-term trends and the evaluation of overreactions to positive or negative triggers. On the other hand, exit decisions are influenced by an overreaction to long-term trends, the emergence of new trends, and indicators suggesting the maturity of long-term trend growth. By actively monitoring these factors, fund managers aim to optimize the composition of the portfolio and capitalize on evolving market dynamics.

Fund manager at Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund have identified a couple of megatrends that fits three criteria:

Monetizable

Large scope

Right phase of life cycle

The INQUBE Philosophy: A path to achieving goals

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund's investment approach is powered by the INQUBE philosophy, which acts as a guiding force in their decision-making process. The INQUBE philosophy is a unique blend of informational, quantitative, and behavioral analysis.

Information Edge: It’s about collecting relevant information about economies, businesses, and markets ahead of the others to ‘outperform the market’ based on superior information.

Analytical (Quantitative) Edge: Even in scenarios where the investors don’t have material information earlier than the crowd, they can still generate better outcomes if they are able to process the information better. Investors develop models and algorithms with enhanced predictive power to forecast the next move. This is the analytical or the quantitative edge.

Behavioural Edge: This edge is achieved by superior behaviour in reacting to the inputs available to seek to maximize alpha. Behavioural managers try to exploit situations where securities are mispriced by the market because of behavioural factors.

Key features of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

Follows megatrend investment strategy

Mix of a top-down and bottom-up investment process

Investible opportunity across market cap

INQUBE investment philosophy which brings information, quantitative, and behavioral understanding to the portfolio

In conclusion, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund can be a suitable addition to the investor’s portfolio, offering them a better return potential through its unique combination of the megatrends strategy and the INQUBE philosophy. By capitalizing on long-term transformational forces and leveraging the power of data-driven analysis, the fund aims to provide investors with a path to achieving their financial goals. As with any investment, investors are advised to conduct due diligence and seek professional advice to ensure that Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund aligns with their financial objectives and risk tolerance.

