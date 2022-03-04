All you need to know about ETFs

Exchange Traded Funds or ETFs have grown in popularity as an investment opportunity in recent years as they combine the trading flexibility of a stock with the diversification and low cost benefits of a Mutual Fund.

By definition, ETFs are passively managed mutual fund schemes that track a benchmark index and endeavour to reflect its performance. Even though investors have been pouring a lot of money into ETFs world over, India still has a lot of ground to cover in terms of ETF market maturity.

But the trend seems to be catching on fast. As per a report from SEBI, assets under management for ETFs have almost doubled from ₹1.5 lakh crore at the beginning of FY21 to almost ₹3 lakh crore at the end of the fiscal year.

The latest episode of ICICI Prudential presents Smart Investor, An Investor Education series, titled ‘ETFs Hain Easy Hain! A complete guide on ETFs’, saw Chintan Haria, Head – Product Development and Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC talks about the benefits of investing in ETFs and some dos and don’ts along the way.

“With the advent of digital technology, we have seen an increase in people's interest towards equity markets. Inflows have steadily improved across all available solutions. This trend is reflective even in the increase in the number of demat accounts which has grown from 3 crore to 8 crore,” said Haria.

Another trend that has been observed in financial markets is that what happens in the West comes to India too, but sometimes with a lag. In the United States, the money invested in passive funds (ETFs) is more than what is invested into active funds, a trend that has caught up in the last decade.

“That is a big change which has happened in the last decade because people have gravitated towards benchmark based investing and ETFs have become the order of the day in the US. In India, as investor awareness about passive offerings is improving, many have realised the power of ETFs as an investment vehicle in the last four years,” he further said.

So, why should we invest into an ETF and what is the future projection for this vehicle of investment? ETFs are an easy way to invest into capital markets even for those who don’t have the time or expertise to track their portfolios on a regular basis.

“In terms of value proposition, ETFs are tracking an index. For a lay investor it may be very difficult to track and analyse the developments happening in a set of companies, sectors. This requires significant effort and calls for a deep understanding of the economy and markets. So, an investor who does not necessarily have the ability to go into depth of a portfolio can start their investment journey by investing in the benchmark itself which can be easily done through the ETF route,” he said.

ETFs allow you to take exposure to all the stocks in the exact proportion as that of an underlying index. Since it is listed on the exchanges, an investor can easily buy and sell ETFs at any point in time of the trading hours. However, experts suggest it is best if ETFs investments are done with a long-term horizon.

An average investor looking to build an equity portfolio can consider large cap equity ETFs as a starting point. “The best way to invest is to have an asset allocation plan for which you can get an advisor who can guide you properly. Then, choose the underlying investment. For most investors, the first choice can be a simple ETF based on a large cap benchmark index,” Haria explained.

His golden words of advice for investors was that if you are investing for the long term, simply choose a large cap based ETF to start with your investment portfolio. Build that over a period of time and if possible increase your investment amounts every year. Over long term investors will realise that they have accumulated a substantial number of ETF units and as the market grows, your ETF value will also grow, thereby creating wealth through investing in ETFs.

There are several ETFs available in India today – market capitalization based ETFs, sectoral ETFs, Smart Beta ETFs etc. What you need to see is what is the underlying selection or basket of stocks in which our money is ultimately invested. An ETF allows you to invest into a sector that you are bullish about or a market or even a country wherein you can make a market-based investment.

“As a first time investor, start with ETF investing. Don’t think ETFs are only equity. You can start with Gold ETFs and accumulate units in Silver also and over a period of time, your portfolio will keep growing and also compounding,” he said.

ETFs are meant for everyone and their benefits are many. An ETF is one of the most convenient and cheaper ways to invest as there is no fund management involved. “Also, there is absolute transparency as the investor is fully aware where his investment amount will be invested and in what proportion by virtue of it being a passive fund. Whatever is the benchmark index, you get the same names in that proportion,” he explained.

It also allows you to invest into ‘expensive’ stocks which you may not be able to otherwise afford. ETFs are a good option for those who do not understand markets but want to start their journey of equity investment.

On the liquidity front, India has come catching up to do. In countries like the US, where the ecosystem is well- evolved, ETFs are very liquid but India is yet to reach that level. “Over the last 4-5 years, liquidity has significantly improved. As investor participation increases liquidity is bound to improve. This is because liquidity is a function of the number of investors participating,” Haria said.

In the Indian ecosystem, no conversation is complete without considering the tax implication on an investment product. “In equities, if your holding period is more than 12 months then it will be taxed at 10 per cent plus cess. Equity ETFs are also taxed in a similar way. On gold and silver ETF, the taxation is different as they are commodities,” he said.

