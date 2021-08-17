All you need to know about ovulation

Ovulation is the process by which the egg is released from the ovaries of a woman’s reproductive system. It usually occurs around the 14th day of the period, but is dependent on the length of the menstrual cycle. If the cycle length varies, the day on which ovulation occurs also varies.

For any couple trying to conceive a baby, the two basic requirements are egg and sperm. The egg which is released from the ovaries by the process of ovulation is taken up by the tubes, where it meets the sperm to form an embryo. This embryo then travels into the uterus where further develops for the next nine months as a baby.

As you can see, a pregnancy can only happen if there is a healthy egg. For some reason, if the egg is not produced or there is any problem with the egg, it will lead to infertility and reduce the chances of conception and pregnancy. Even though there are several kinds of problems that can occur in ovulation, most of them are rectifiable.

There are many problems that can lead to no ovulation, also known as anovulation. The most common one of these seen today is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS. PCOS is a problem of plenty.

As a woman’s age advances, the number of eggs in the ovaries, called ovarian reserves, also keep decreasing. Therefore, the changes of getting pregnant also become lower. This makes it very important to conceive at the right age.

A woman who is over the age of 35 years starts showing a decline in the number of eggs. So, preferably, once should try to conceive before the age of 35. All women who ovulate well have regular menstrual cycles. So those with irregular cycles are likely to have anovulation. All those with irregular periods or those who haven’t conceived even after one year of trying should seek medical help.

PCOS is a problem that can be diagnosed very early and is rectifiable if we can catch them young. Women with PCOS will have irregular cycles, excessive hair growth on the body and are usually overweight. So, any one with these symptoms must immediately consult a doctor.

Diet, exercise and lifestyle play a very important role in treating PCOS. Changes in diet, exercise patterns and lifestyle can help women with PCOS to ovulate. In some cases, medication may need to be given. But, there is no proven way to increase the number of eggs, making age a very important consideration for those planning to start a family.

Consumption of junk food, odd working hours, less sleep and drug abuse add to the problem. So, young girls should have a healthy diet, get adequate sleep, follow an exercise regime and avoid consumption of alcohol, tobacco, smoking and recreational drugs. They must minimise the use of plastics in the kitchen and also cookware with non-stick coating.

Contaminated meat and dairy products can also aggravate your PCOS so get these from a good source. Those trying to conceive can make use of ovulation kits available in the market which can be used to detect ovulation.

Dr. Chaitanya Ganapule is Director at Pearl Women’s Hospital and Yash IVF, Pune – Deccan, Pune – Hadapsar, Satara.