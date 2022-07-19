All you need to know about VPA and its UPI connection

A lot of us have been using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to seamlessly make payments for groceries, food deliveries, movie tickets or even for planning holidays. But, do you know what Virtual Payment Address (VPA) in UPI means and how you can benefit from it?

Gone are the days when you had to add a beneficiary to your bank account and wait for a green signal from the bank to start transferring funds to another account. With the advent of UPI, users can now send or receive money directly from or to a bank account using UPI as the mode of payment from payment apps like Paytm.

All you need is a UPI ID, linked to a VPA, and you can easily send and receive funds to a phone number or ID linked to that account. The funds are transferred instantly in this process, as against the earlier method of adding account numbers, IFSC codes, and other details, which can be cumbersome and time-taking. One may also falter in a hurry.

In order to be able to make UPI payments, we need a valid ID or VPA, which is essentially a payment address which users can route the UPI money transfers to. It is called Virtual Payment Address because it is your virtual address for sending or receiving payments. So, in effect, when you transfer money using UPI, it is being transferred from one VPA to another, not one bank to another.

A unique VPA for every UPI account

In a majority of cases, the VPA for your UPI account is a phone number linked to it and bank name. In certain cases, it can also be a mix of name or dates of birth, but, irrespective of its format, VPA/ UPI ID stands unique to every user. Most of the UPI payment apps like Paytm tie-up with banks to provide UPI services to users and they together serve as Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

Your VPA is created in such a way that it includes at least one of your personal information so that no two users can have the same virtual payment address. For instance, your phone number is unique to you and this stands as your identification in VPA on the Paytm app. The main benefit of allocating a unique VPA to every UPI account is that money will be transferred to the right account or person, reducing chances of error.

Users have the option of linking multiple bank accounts to their UPI account on the Paytm app, and each of these can be used for money transfers. Your UPI ID or VPA automatically gets created, which you can locate this virtual payment address from your profile section located on the top left corner of the main screen on your Paytm app.

Benefits of Paytm UPI

The main USP of using Paytm UPI to make money transfers is flexibility – you can send and receive money through UPI for 24 X 7 and for 365 days in a year. Unlike various other modes of money transfer, UPI is not dependent on the working hours of the bank. The transfers can be made from the comfort of your home, making it convenient to use and also safe in the times of the pandemic as it limits the visits needed to make payments.

This mode of money transfer is convenient and hassle-free – with a UPI ID, you don’t need to provide any other details like an account number or IFSC Code. All you need to share is the receiver’s mobile number and the transaction can be made in a matter of seconds right from your smartphone.

Transfers made through UPI are safe and there are much lower chances of fraudulent activity as the mobile number of the recipient acts as a kind of double layer for verification. In addition, the Paytm app also allows you to send a text message to the person before making the payment on Paytm through UPI for further confirmation.

It is totally safe for you to share your UPI VPA. It is simply a virtual payment address on which you can receive payments. Alternatively, you can also share your contact number with the sender if you wish to receive money through Paytm UPI.