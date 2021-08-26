All Your Favorite Classic and On-Air ZEE Shows Now Streaming on ZEE5 In the U.S.

South Asian audiences in the US can now watch the popular ZEE channel shows from Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri (Hindi) and Sembaruthi (Tamil) to Mithai (Bengali) Prema Entha Madhuram (Telugu) and more, only on ZEE5, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content.

ZEE5 launched in the US in June with a content library spanning over 130,000 hours spread across 1600+ on-air and off-air TV Shows, 3500+ Bollywood blockbusters, 200+ thrilling Originals, Live News channels and more across 18 Indian and international languages. The streaming platform brings viewers the best of entertainment from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and is a one stop platform for you and your family to watch all your loved shows, anytime and anyplace. Giving you the freedom to stream shows right from the first episode or watch all new episodes, ZEE5 can be streamed on any device of your choice.

ZEE5 brings viewers the best of entertainment from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and is a one stop platform to watch all your loved shows, anytime and anyplace.

ZEE5 is available in the U.S at $6.99 for a monthly pack and $49.99 for an annual pack.

Viewers in the U.S. can use a special coupon code HT30USA to get the monthly pack at 4.99 USD instead of 6.99 USD, i.e. nearly 30% off, on their first month subscription. The offer is valid for a month and users need to go to www.zee5.com to activate the code. This discount offer is open to viewers in the U.S. only.

Viewers across the US can watch content on ZEE5 in 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri & Punjabi, apart from 6 international languages.

For Hindi viewers, ZEE5 Global offers popular fiction shows such as Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya and comedy shows such as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai. In Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, viewers can follow the story of a young couple Mahi and Jogi faced with challenges, whereas in Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Rani, a servant’s daughter in the royal family, fights to overcome servitude and fulfil her dreams.

In new shows, viewers can stream Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 12, and new shows Meet and Rishton Ka Manjha, as well as Dance With Me Season 2 from 29th August.

Classic Hindi shows Pavitra Rishta, Qubool Hai, Mahabharat and Jodha Akbar are also available for streaming, along with reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and Dance India Dance.

For ZEE Marathi viewers, the streamer launched a mystery series titled Ti Parat Aaliye and Ratris Khel Chaale Season 3 on 16th August. Starring Shweta Kharat and Vaibhav Chavan in pivotal roles, the romantic drama soap opera Mann Zal Bajind is also available on the platform from 23rd August. In Mazi Tuzi Reshimgath, viewers can watch film actor, director and producer Shreyas Talpade in a pivotal role with actors Prarthana Behere and Mayra Vaikul from 23rd August. TV shows Tuzhya Mazhya Sansarala Aani Kay Hava and Man Udu Udu Zhale will be streaming on the platform from 30th August.

Zee Punjabi hit shows like Chhoti Jathani, Jazba, Khasma Nu Khani, and Dil Diyan Gallan, are also available for streaming. Viewers can also watch Geet Dholi and Tedha Medha Saada Vedha from 30th August. In non-fiction shows, Punjabiyaan Di Dadagiri with Bhajji will be streaming from 4th September, whereas Haseyan Da Halla Season 2 will be available from 11th September.

The much awaited Punjabi movie Puaada will be streaming from 10th September.

A poster of ZEE5 original film, Dial 100 starring Manoj Bajpayee

ZEE5’s recent Original productions such as Dial 100, Silence… Can You Hear It?, 14 Phere and State of Siege: Temple Attack have received much praise and love globally, and are a must watch.

A poster of the ZEE5 original film, 14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda

In new-age content, ZEE5 Global offers comedies such as TVF Pitchers, Tripling, Humorously Yours, and Permanent Roommates, with the second season of TVF’s Engineering Girls Season 2 coming up in Aug.

Popular South Indian shows and Originals for streaming

ZEE5 Global offers a huge range of popular Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil TV shows and Originals.

ZEE5 Global will also launch S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR in all South Indian languages in the coming months.

For Tamil viewers, ZEE Tamil shows like Sathya, Sembaruthi, Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham, to Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Thirumathi Hitler etc. are available for streaming.

Upcoming titles include Ninaithale Innikkum and Survivor. You can also watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Ka Pae Raanasingham, Nayantara’s Kolamavu Kokila, and Devi 2.

From ZEE Telugu, ZEE5 offers Vaidehi Parinayam, Prema Entha Madhuram, Krishna Tulasi, and Hitler Gari Pellam etc. for streaming among others.

Malayalam viewers can stream Chembarathi, Neeyum Njanum, Mrs. Hitler, Manampole Mangalyam, whereas Kannada viewers can watch Jothe Jotheyali, Gattimela, and Dance Karnataka Dance 2021, among other popular shows. In movies, must-watch titles include Operation Java and Chathur Mukham, which are trending across global markets.

Dhamakedaar twists in ZEE Bangla shows

For Bengali viewers, ZEE5 Global offers on demand streaming of Mithai, Rimli, Aparajita Apu, among other titles. In Rimli, her disguise as a young boy may help her win a football match for the villagers, whereas in Amader Ei Poth Jodi Na Shesh Hoe, will the protagonist Urmi be able to save Satyaki and his business idea in front of her family?

ZEE5 will also stream a new show titled Sarbojaya where yesteryear's actor Debashree Roy plays an ordinary housewife who sacrifices her career and ambitions to take care of her family. Viewers can also stream Bengali movie Pratighat WDP from 27th August.

Users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.