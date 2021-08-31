Allied Health Sciences-Preparing the generation for evolving healthcare industry

Huge capital investment for advanced diagnostic facilities has made India a leading destination for high-end diagnostic services with a great hike in the health workers’ requirements. Allied Health Sciences give a broader view of another side of the employable healthcare industry allowing young aspirants to make their career in the preferred field. Preventive and Diagnostic Services, Rehabilitation Therapy, Nutrition, and Dietary Service, Managing Health Systems, Managing Food Science and other health-related jobs fall under the category of unconventional career options and job profiles available for the 21-st century student.

The Healthcare industry in India is expected to reach US$ 372 billion by 2022, driven by the current pandemic situation, rising income, better health awareness, lifestyle diseases, and increasing access to insurance. Health Sciences has become the most employable sector around the globe with the growing national and international demand. Promising an exciting and fast-paced career, students are moving towards the allied health sciences courses. Manav Rachna offers the most in-demand top-rated health science courses and research-based allied health science courses to give students the authority to choose and create a compelling career for themselves.

The programs offered at Manav Rachna take an interdisciplinary approach, drawing knowledge from many areas of study including public health, healthcare, bioethics, and mental health. Here are the top Health and Allied Sciences courses being offered at Manav Rachna:

Physiotherapy: A very promising, rewarding, and satisfactory profession as paramedical science, Physiotherapy has a larger role & responsibility in a hospital scenario. Manav Rachna offers Bachelor and Master in Physiotherapy with compulsory internship and placement support. Free community service health camps and Physiotherapy OPD run by the department give students the much-needed exposure to gain professional experience. Department also has tie-ups with renowned hospitals of Delhi-NCR for clinical training and internships.

Nutrition and Dietetics: A Nutrition Professional offers guidance to people, families, and organizations on food, lifestyle, and mindset for optimum health promotion. B.Sc. & M.Sc. in Nutrition and Dietetics offered at Manav Rachna is a complete package to become a Nutrition expert. The department is a member of the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) and Nutrition Society of India (NSI).

Food Science and Technology: Food Science is somehow, indirectly but directly linked to health sciences. Food scientists study new ingredients with better nutrition and health benefits, develop new products or technologies to improve the shelf life of the product & the health of the people. B.Sc (Hons.) Food Science and Technology at Manav Rachna develop various abilities in the students to analyse nutrition, food product development, food supply, and consumption trends, factors influencing attitudes to food and health, food policy, and ecological issues associated with food. Students are given training in the state-of-the-art labs at Manav Rachna: Food Analysis Lab, Food Science Lab, Food Microbiology Lab, and Biochemistry Lab.

Fitness and Athletic Conditioning: The program B.Sc. Fitness and Athletic Conditioning is offered in association with Sports Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skill Council (SPEFL-SC), NSDC. Manav Rachna is the only university in India providing degrees in Fitness and Athletic conditioning in accordance with UGC with multiple entry & exit points. The department is equipped with Gymnasium, Sports Complex and a Sports Science Centre.

Biotechnology & Microbiology: Biotechnology & Microbiology are two major domains of biological sciences impacting the healthcare industry at a large scale. Biotechnology deals with the manipulation of living organisms at the molecular level whereas Microbiology is a science to understand the biochemistry, genomics, proteomics, pathophysiology of invisible microbes for their application in the food, fermentation, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries. Students pursuing these courses have a wide scope in research and application. Manav Rachna has a number of laboratories to give students complete and necessary exposure to grow as an expert in the aforementioned fields: Cell Biology Lab, Microbiology Lab, Fermentation Technology Lab, Molecular Biology Lab, Environment Biotechnology Lab, Molecular Biosciences Research Lab’, Bioinformatics equipped with world-class instrument facilities.

Dentistry: Another important branch of the health sciences is dentistry. In Bachelor and Master of Dental Surgery, students are given theoretical as well as hands-on exposure to performing dental surgeries. Manav Rachna Dental College (MRDC) runs an OPD to provide students optimum experience under the mentorship of their faculty members and industry experts. MRDC is recognized for BDS Degree and MDS Degree by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, and Dental Council of India.

Psychology: Psychology is one of the indispensable parts of the health sector wherein a psychologist has to diagnose and treat the behavioral dysfunctions. A UG and PG course in Applied Psychology coupled with required experience and skills makes a student eligible to step into the professional world. Manav Rachna has state-of-the-art psychological laboratory and testing facilities, and a dedicated Human Lab. For Psychology students, regular field visits are organized to different places like old age homes, counseling centers, hospitals, and research labs.

These courses emphasize the knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed to function in today’s complex and evolving health care environment. Maintaining a balance of theory and practice, students are introduced to the interdisciplinary expertise required to support individual well-being and contribute to the prevention of the disease.

Admission to these courses can be taken on the basis of scores of various qualifying exams, SAT, Pearson by visiting the website apply.manavrachna.edu.in