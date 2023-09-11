AlmaBetter secured 100% placements for Web Development students amid slow job market

In the landscape of modern education, where employability is the ultimate litmus test of success, AlmaBetter, a leading player in the ed-tech sphere, has made an astonishing impact on the tech workforce of the country. AlmaBetter’s Full Stack Web Development certification has emerged with a remarkable 100% placement record, reaffirming the company’s commitment to outcome-based education.

With the help of AlmaBetter’s Certification in Full Stack Developer course, the graduates secured coveted positions as Frontend Developers, Backend Developers, and Full Stack Developers across leading tech companies including Uber, Novartis, Bonds India, ZingHR, Persistent Systems, Narayana Health, Value Labs, and many more.

AlmaBetter’s Full Stack Web Development saw the highest package offered reaching an impressive INR 25 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum), with an average package of INR 7.0 LPA. According to the company, under its pay after placement job assurance program the learners go through rigorous job and interview training through career counseling, mock interviews, business communication, 1:1 mentorship with actionable feedback, which enables graduates to be placed even before the end of the program.

Abhinav, a recent graduate from AlmaBetter’s Web Development batch, said “I had so many programs to choose from, but AlmaBetter stood out!! Glad that I joined AlmaBetter, the course is intense, but they are with you every step of the way! I loved their AlmaX program as the coaching sessions were on point. Today, my career trajectory is beyond what I imagined, because my skills are relevant in the ever-evolving tech industry. I personally think AlmaBetter’s Software Development course gave me the boost I needed to build a successful career in this field.”

According to a company’s representative, several factors have contributed to the remarkable achievement of AlmaBetter’s learners - company’s dedication to offer the best education experience in the industry including gamified learning, Chat GPT re-engineered curriculum, our unwavering commitment to learners’ success, and ofcourse our learners own hardwork and dedication. AlmaBetter also has instructors hailing from esteemed institutions like the IITs and Fortune 500 companies who provide invaluable guidance, helping learners adapt to the constantly changing industry demands. The emphasis on hands-on practice through assignments and projects, coupled with over 30 mock interviews, helped students hone their skills and forge successful careers in the field of Software Development.

AlmaBetter offers a host of learning materials and avenues to elevate learners’ knowledge and skills, including coding competitions, group study sessions, and live doubt support, creating a vibrant learning ecosystem. Notably, the career services team played a pivotal role in nurturing and guiding the graduates. Their efforts have led to the development of the capacity and systems required to place more than 150 students every month.

Shivam Dutta, CEO and Co-founder of AlmaBetter said “The placement stats for our Web Development graduates is a testament to our continued commitment to providing outcome-based education. We've built a dynamic and stimulating learning ecosystem, combining cutting-edge curriculum, industry partnerships, and personalized mentorship. This success fuels our vision of shaping the tech workforce of the future, where every learner realizes their full potential."

AlmaBetter's commitment to excellence is evident in its recent initiatives. The curriculum was revamped with the integration of ChatGPT and other AI tools, ensuring graduates are equipped to navigate the evolving tech landscape. Furthermore, a Master's degree in Computer Science was introduced to cater to working professionals seeking to upskill.

The institution also partnered with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati and a European University to ensure its education standards are globally competitive. Student support systems were bolstered, enabling 24/7 query resolution through the support lounge. Moreover, a dedicated career services team was established to guide graduates who join the AlmaX program.

The key to AlmaBetter's strong placement record lies in its extensive network of 700+ hiring partners, offering regular recruitment opportunities. The career services team provides full-time support, conducting mock interviews and business communication classes. One-on-one mentorship from industry experts further enhances students' employability, and a specialized communications course hones their soft skills.

In the context of the web development and tech industry, AlmaBetter is addressing the gap between industry needs and traditional education. The industry is ripe with opportunities, and the demand for skilled professionals is on the rise. However, traditional education often falls short in delivering practical, job-ready skills. This is where AlmaBetter steps in, aligning its programs with industry demands and delivering graduates who are ready to excel.

AlmaBetter's remarkable achievement of 100% placement for its web development certification is a testament to its commitment to outcome-based education and career success. With its visionary leadership, innovative programs, and strong industry connections, AlmaBetter is reshaping the landscape of tech education, producing graduates who are poised for high-growth careers in the ever-evolving technology sector. As the tech industry continues to expand, AlmaBetter stands as a beacon of excellence, bridging the gap between education and employability.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.