AlmaBetter’s First Batch of Master's in Data Science Achieves 95% Placement

AlmaBetter, one of India’s leading tech education institutes, announced the remarkable achievement of placing 95% of the inaugural cohort of its Masters in Data Science program. This milestone underscores AlmaBetter's commitment to providing cutting-edge education that seamlessly aligns with industry needs.

The Master's in Data Science program has been designed for aspiring tech professionals seeking advanced skills and has proven to be a game-changer in shaping successful careers. The comprehensive ChatGPT-infused curriculum, integrating real-world projects and the latest industry tools, has empowered learners to excel in the dynamic field of data science.

Earlier this year, AlmaBetter collaborated with the ECTS-accredited European Collegiate, Woolf, and E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati with the aim of making a global standard of tech education accessible to learners across the country, irrespective of geographical or financial boundaries. With the graduation of the first batch, AlmaBetter's emphasis on practical skills has translated into continued success for its learners. Learners from the first cohort of the Master's in Data Science program have secured placement within leading tech companies, including Novartis, IIT Madras, Uber, and more!

Shivam Dutta, CEO and co-founder of AlmaBetter said, “Our program's success is rooted in its meticulously curated curriculum, which is continuously updated to mirror the evolving landscape of the data science industry. Learners are equipped not only with theoretical knowledge but also with hands-on experience crucial for today's competitive job market.”

In India's constantly changing tech landscape, data science is witnessing exponential growth. According to recent industry reports, the demand for skilled professionals in this domain is expected to soar by 25% in the coming years, with an increasing number of companies prioritizing candidates with advanced degrees and practical expertise.

AlmaBetter's commitment to securing rewarding opportunities for its learners is reflected in the impressive salary packages achieved by the Master's in Data Science alumni. The average salary is currently at 8 LPA, and the highest package secured is 24 LPA, surpassing industry standards.

Mohammed Yahya Ansari, a recent graduate placed at Novartis, said, "AlmaBetter has been a transformative journey for me, and the AlmaX training was terrific. The Master's in Data Science is built for data enthusiasts and those who want to switch from a non-tech domain to DS/DA. It is really well-designed, and it works! The fact that today I’m placed as an Associate Analyst at a leading firm like Novartis is testament enough to the stimulating and exciting journey I have had with AlmaBetter”.

AlmaBetter's success in placing learners directly results from strategic collaborations with over 700 industry partners. These partnerships play a pivotal role in shaping the curriculum, ensuring it remains relevant and aligned with the needs of the ever-evolving tech industry.

Another recent graduate, Mukta Barad, said, “I was uncertain because I had taken a 4-year gap to prepare for UPSC and was not from an engineering background. One of my colleagues suggested AlmaBetter, which led me to join them for a Master’s program in Data Science. The instructors and placement team at AlmaBetter have been extremely helpful. I also found a great community of fellow Data Science enthusiasts through AlmaBetter. While my journey into the Data Science industry started with small steps, today I’m excited to have been placed at Nexvisionix as a Junior Data Analyst.”

The institution remains focused on its mission to revolutionize tech education. With a commitment to excellence, AlmaBetter is focused on expanding its impact and preparing future tech leaders through innovative programs and strategic partnerships.

As AlmaBetter continues to shape the next generation of tech professionals, the institution remains dedicated to empowering learners for a future armed with an arsenal of technology and innovation.

