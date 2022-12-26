Aloe vera-based pet shampoos that are Purr-fect

Choosing a shampoo that is suitable for your dog can be quite a challenging endeavor. While plenty of pet grooming products are available in the market, it is pivotal to make the right choice for your furry friend’s good health and well-being. Nothing like going for a shampoo based on natural ingredients like Aloe Vera as it is an ingredient that offers calmness and coolness.

To help you with the right grooming products for your pet, mentioned below are a list of some of the premium need-based shampoos that every pet parent must check from Lozalo’s Constellation range.

Detangling Shampoo

Whether you have a dog or a cat, condition your fur baby’s coat with this u-a-gentle detangle bath that is made with jojoba oil, aloe vera & soapberry extracts. These ingredients together gently cleanse and nourishes dry & stressed coat, while actively removing tough tangles, leaving the fur coat shinier and healthier. Thus, making your pet cuddle ready.

Hydrating Shampoo

Pet grooming is no longer restricted to keeping your pet looking and smelling good. Moisturizing and nourishing your pet’s dehydrated and frizzy coat are an essential part of grooming.

Packed with the goodness of aloe vera and cucumber extracts, this rehydrating formula removes dirt, pollution, and impurities, and relieves the skin from dryness with the right dose of nourishment for a healthier coat.

Hypoallergenic Shampoo

Your little baby boo’s soft & gentle skin needs ultra-mild, hypoallergenic shampoo. Made with the finest blend of aloe vera and calendula extracts, this pH-balanced tearless shampoo is perfectly suitable for your pup’s sensitive skin and will not cause any irritation or redness due to the use of an ultra-mild natural cleansing agent. Thus, keep your pup’s coat lustrous and fresh for a longer time.

Backed by robust research & study and designed with utmost care & precision, these need-based shampoos are free from harsh surfactants & chemicals like silicone, paraben, sulfate, and dye to suit the gentle skin of your pet. Additionally, the plant-based extracts and natural oils have rehydrating properties that help to maintain the right skin pH of your pet.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.