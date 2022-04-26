Alpha Corp – Legacy & beyond

We were honoured to speak with Mr. Santosh Agarwal, CFO & ED, Alpha Corp. Our discussion was on the journey of Alpha Corp, and how they strive to Raise the Bar.

Q. Tell us about the legacy of Alpha Corp?

A. Alpha Corp was started by our founder Mr. Ashish Sarin in 2003, with the help of professionals from myriad fields. We started our flagship project Gurgaon One, Sec 22. Golf View Corporate Towers was launched. Then we launched Alpha International City Karnal approx. 400 acres. Similar townships were launched in Fatehabad & Amritsar. Later retail malls in Amritsar & Ahmedabad and 2nd residential project in Gurugram, GurgaonOne 84 & Meerut one project were launched. We also launched Model Industrial Park Amritsar. We have now ventured into stranded projects.

We have also diversified ourselves into Facility Management and Interior Design for the existing & new clients.

Q. Please tell us more about your milestone project GurgaonOne 84?

A. GurgaonOne Sector 84 is spread in 12.5 acres and has 600 apartments. Great location, approachable from Dwarka Expressway and NH8. It has 90% greens mimicking an urban forest and all modern facilities and amenities including club, pool gym etc. A lifestyle project where you live life king size.

Q. You spoke about Model Industrial Park in Amritsar. Why Industrial as all your projects are either residential or commercial /retail?

A. When Alpha One Mall was under development, we came across the entrepreneurial skill of Amritsar. While SMEs were doing business which happened mostly from residential areas, rules and regulations were not followed. We decided to launch an industrial township where we provide all the facilities to run the businesses with peace of mind. We have planned CETP, STP, canteen, meeting facilities etc. We also brought electricity via the sub-station. It’s right on the Expressway to Una (Himachal Pradesh). We have a plug & play concept, all approvals are already in place.

Q. What are the new business opportunities you are planning to get into?

A. We are working on a model where we are giving back to society. We are taking up stranded projects, which due to some reasons have gone into liquidation. The buyers who were stranded will get their completed home units now. We hope and will bring a smile to their lives.