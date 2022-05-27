Altcoins with a 100x Potential: Uniswap, Hedera and Mushe Token

Cryptocurrency is a very competitive market, with hundreds of coins joining the market every week. However, few of those coins can survive the ultra-competitive market to gain mass adoption.

As the digital currency market continues to grow rapidly, new altcoins are being created with unique features and use cases, which have given them the potential to become major currencies in their own right.

Let’s take a look at three altcoins with a 100x potential: Uniswap (UNI), Hedera (HBAR), and Mushe Token (XMU). These cryptocurrency projects have something different to offer, but all share one thing in common – great potential.

Uniswap (UNI)

You cannot mention the crypto market without mentioning the impressive performance of Uniswap (UNI). This decentralised exchange facilitates the selling and buying of coins, where both parties conduct their transaction purposes on the platform.

Uniswap has gained much traction recently because of its many benefits over traditional cryptocurrency exchanges.

It allows its users to swap their cryptocurrencies directly from Ethereum wallets, increasing security and reducing the risk of hacking, which a centralised feature exchange can’t achieve.

Uniswap (UNI) exchange is an automated market maker where various types of tokens are offered for trade. The liquidity pool has enhanced this, where users are allowed to lend their crypto, and in return, gain rewards.

It is currently faced with problems like transaction congestion and higher fees because it depends on the Ethereum blockchain. When Ethereum is upgraded to the new version, Ethereum 2.0, Uniswap (UNI) is likely to skyrocket.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) is a unique public distributed ledger that is not built with a chain of blocks but with a hashgraph-distributed consensus algorithm. Hedera (HBAR) is a protocol focused on becoming an alternative to the traditional blockchain and promises to provide even more advantages.

Currently, Hedera hashgraph offers three products to its users: smart contracts, file services, and cryptocurrencies. The protocol can support 10000 transactions per second, with a processing speed of 3-4 seconds per transaction.

HBAR is the native token of Hedera and provides two main functions to the platform users. First, it serves as fuel powering the Hedera ecosystem and secondly, it incentivises nodes that contribute to the computing resources of the protocol.

The Hedera (HBAR) network implements many upgrades and introduces multiple unique features that could see the coin go up soon.

Mushe Token (XMU)

Mushe Token (XMU) presale was shortly followed by predictions from experts that the decentralised peer-to-peer token could be bigger than Dogecoin (DOGE).

The presale that began on April 18th has seen Mushe Token (XMU) selling for as low as $0.005, and from the look of it, after the official launch on July 4th, the price will surpass the company’s target of $0.5.

Mushe Token (XMU) plans to cement itself as a currency of the metaverse that will be safe to use both offline and online, as an alternative to DOGE.

Mushe protocol was developed with a layer-0 technology that makes it compatible with any blockchain, giving investors various options. In addition, the platform can process thousands of unique transactions every second to offer a faster and more secure experience.

Unlike other competitive tokens, Mushe is taking advantage of real-world opportunities by launching Mushe branded products like the Mushe swap, a decentralised exchange. This platform will allow users to swap cryptocurrencies across dozens of blockchains using Mushe.

These advantages make the analysts and developers optimistic that Mushe Token (XMU) could soon move the token 100x in value.

Conclusion

Although it is hard to predict how altcoins will behave, the future looks bright for some altcoins. Coins that are having an impact in real life like Uniswap (UNI), Hedera (HBAR) and Mushe Token (XMU) could experience exponential growth as they are likely to be massively adopted.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.