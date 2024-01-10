AltF Coworking Eyes Nationwide Presence with 20 Coworking spaces in FY 2024-25

AltF Coworking is looking to raise funds at an estimated figure of $1-2 million in Q1 2024 in order to fund the acquisition of 4-6 properties in the following financial year. AltF Coworking has emerged as India’s fastest-growing coworking company by opening 3 workspaces in the third quarter of FY 2023-24 and is poised to launch 6 more centres in FY 2024-25.

Furthermore, they are planning to raise funds at an estimated figure of $1-2 million in Q1, these funds will aid them in investing ₹10 cr in FY 2024-25. They are set to introduce approximately 20 new coworking spaces in the upcoming FY 2024-25.

“As the country is witnessing a growth in demand for coworking spaces, we get an ideal opportunity to expand our coworking spaces,” stated Yogesh Arora, co-founder of AltF Coworking.

He further added, “We plan to expand our operations in India in 2024. We are expanding our presence in Hyderabad and Pune while strengthening our presence in Delhi-NCR parallelly. We think aggressively expanding in tier-II - tier-III cities might be a challenge at this stage as the markets are still not as mature.” He also added that their plan of investing in the company is definite, and it would be up to ₹10 crore in the upcoming financial year.

Notably, they opened 2 new coworking spaces in Gurgaon and Noida in June 2023.

Their coworking space in Golf Course Road, in the MPD Tower Gurgaon, covers an area of around 26000 sq. ft with a seating capacity of 600, divided into 2 floors. It is aesthetically designed without compromising on functionality for comfortable and productive working.

Meanwhile, AltF Coworking has launched its premium coworking space on the Noida Expressway, which covers an area of around 1,50,000 sq. ft. This coworking space in Noida has a current seating capacity of 3000 seats.

Following the success of these two coworking spaces, AltF Coworking inaugurated another coworking space in Delhi, Okhla, affirming the co-founders' optimism and eagerness for future ventures. Their premium coworking space in Okhla is fully furnished with comfortable seats which includes dedicated desks, privatised office suites, private team rooms and meeting rooms. it has a seating capacity of 1500, spanning over 50,000 sq.ft

With their rapid growth, AltF coworking is exerting an influence in the industry, and their future plans will undoubtedly revolutionise the coworking market.

AltF Coworking operates 10+ centres located in Delhi-NCR, totaling over 5 lakhs sq.ft. area, which accommodates more than 7000 members from across industries. It focuses on providing small and medium businesses an MNC like office experience at simple prices.

