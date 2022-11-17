Aly&Val: Redefining Casual Fashion

Based in Delhi, the Aly&Val clothing brand has been redefining the concept of casual fashion since 2018. In a field where change is the sole constant,Aly&Val deserves a special mention for being consistently voguish.

Aly&Val features the most impressive western wear collection for both men and women. The focus on even the slightest details makes the brand stand out as the cool and promising clothing brand presently. Minimalist approach and unconventional aesthetics in terms of design makes this brand a one of a kind in this Generation to keep up with.

The use of super-soft yet highly durable materials further makes the collection a must-have for their everyday wardrobe.

The new collection ofgraphic printed T-shirts at Aly&Val offers a Quirky and refreshing edge to casual clothing. T-shirts featuring printed quotes,distinct concepts, and abstract designs would not be easily available anywhere except with this brand. Both the summer t-shirts and hoodies for men and the crop tops and V-neck’s for women feature these iconic designs. The use of super-soft yet highly durable materials further makes the collection a must-have for their everyday wardrobe.

Originally conceived as an online clothing brand during the recent pandemic, it quickly made its way through to all the popular e-commerce platforms. With perseverance and honest efforts, the brand successfully made it to the retail stores within just six months of its conception. The sheer motivation sourced from the happy customer base has also made the brand try its hands at the customization of products.

The trendy and elegant designs at Aly&Val owe to their own set of designers across the country, who constantly work on passing the vibe check from both youngsters and adults. The current administrative team at Aly&Val, led by the CEO, Mr. Sakshat Kohli himself, consists of a manufacturing head, a quality controller, a chief fashion designer, a marketing head, graphic designers, etc., share valuable inputs with the team of designers in pleasing the target audience who mainly falls between 15 and 30 years of age.

The brand has been gaining significant leverage in the market through its premium quality materials, long-lasting color palette, affordability, vast number of options, fresh concepts, innovative designs, classic twists on casual wear, etc. The creators have been particular about not compromising product durability despite the affordable price ranges they are made available in. The brand focuses primarily on providing high-quality,latest designed fashionto customers at an affordable pricing.

What makes Aly&Val unique is the relentless pursuit to keep up with the high expectations of its customer community. They have consistently manifested their vision of affordable premium fashion through their designs. When other brands sourced their designs from other brands and were repetitive in patterns and designs, Aly&Val was particular about creating their unique designs and providing a one-of-a-kind clothing range for the customers. They have been developing its patterns and designs since its conception, and even as a growing organization, it still follows the same process. They are keen on revamping their entire collection now and then to freshen up the designs and add the latest and most trendy designs to the collection.

The positive feedback from a customer community of 40,000+ members is validated by some of the most prominent Instagram influencers of the present time. TheInstagram collaborations with models like Priya Kapoor, Sanya Kalsi, Kanak Mishra, Mahi Bhatia, Latika Sharma, Teesha Sikri, etc., stand proof of the acceptance gained by the brand among the influencers and celebrities.

The team at Aly&Val intends to showcase their creativity and original ideas further and aspires to move forward to the bigger goals of flourishing the brand, growing into multi-brand shops, expanding into even the most remote provinces of the country, and eventually maturing into one of the leading clothing brands in the country.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.