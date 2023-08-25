Amazon India is ready to Deliver the Love all over again this Raksha Bandhan

Our siblings are our first best friends – they are our playmates when we are young and our soundboards and an unconditional support system as we grow in years. Siblings make our lives better as they help us navigate through the ups and downs that life has to offer. Whether it is a scolding from our parents, that teenage heartbreak that makes us feel life has ended, or later life events like marriage, children, and growing old, we always find our siblings right beside us. There are so many thoughtful gestures that they showcase just to bring a smile to our faces!

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates this beautiful brother-sister relationship where siblings tie a sacred thread with a promise to protect each other through life, and a present! This Raksha Bandhan, Amazon India celebrates the beautiful bond between siblings and the festival encapsulated in the film that they have released as part of the Deliver the Love campaign.

Click here to watch the film.

The film instantly strikes an emotional chord as it takes us back into memory lane and captures the special bond between a brother and sister while they tie the sacred rakhi and exchange presents to celebrate the festival. Through the eyes of a little boy and his sister, the film showcases that sibling love is above all material things – it is not about the gifts you get, it is the love you share for your brother and sister and the bond you strengthen that makes the festivities truly special.

At a time when the online space is filled with brand promotions for Raksha Bandhan, the video truly tugs at the right strings in the heart and underlines the importance of delivering your love in person!

Amazon India connects siblings across the length and breadth of the country as their delivery heroes bring your presents to your brothers and sisters. So, as you prepare for the festivities and head to Amazon India to get your sibling a box full of goodies, also spare a thought about that act of love or gesture that you can plan this Raksha Bandhan to make their festivities sweeter this time around. After all, you are the one who is going to add meaning to that Amazon delivery box and turn it into a special present this Raksha Bandhan.

