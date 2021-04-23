Ambience - HT City 30 Under 30 Awards celebrate India’s young heroes

2020 was an unprecedented year for all of us. As India intensifies the fight against the pandemic and battles the second wave, these formidable game changers come as a glimmer of hope in a highly uncertain world.

All under 30 years of age, each of them tell an awe-inspiring story of grit and determination making them a source of inspiration for the youth of the nation. For a country that is soon going to earn the title of the youngest nation in the world, our youth is soon going to be in the driver’s seat forging new paths and treading unchartered territories that lead India to higher levels of success.

The Ambience - HT City 30 Under 30 Awards, are a recognition of the very spirit of relentlessness of these heroes, who triumphed regardless of age, setting or circumstances. At such a young age, these dynamic individuals set out on a journey that not many would dare to take up.

The campaign felicitates 30 young achievers, all under 30 years of age, hailing from 30 different sectors or genres who have excelled in their fields to make a difference in society at large.

From art and culture, fashion, music and films to sports, technology, literature and spirituality, their backgrounds are as diverse as their achievements. And yet, they stand apart from the crowd for their vision, passion and resilience that made them fight against the odds and shine. Our young warriors faced set-backs, but they didn’t allow themselves to be pulled back or fall into self-doubt.

Each of the 30 categories has 3 nominations. Every nomination is an inspiring story of holding on to your dreams, no matter how many challenges come your way. What’s common among them all is their ‘never say die’ spirit of perseverance, only the settings are varied.

Some of the prominent names on the nominee list for the Ambience - HT City 30 Under 30 Awards include actors Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Founder of India Story – Avantika Khanna, singer Armaan Malik, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VAHDAM – Bala Sarda, award winning golfer Aditi Ashok, racer Harith Noah and Co-founder and CEO of Spacebasic INC – Madhavi Shankar, India’s first diabetic chef Harsh Kedia, amongst many others.

Interestingly, many of those who have made it to the shortlist have chosen offbeat careers for themselves from acting and adventure to gaming and animation, fitness or social media, and have made a mark for themselves in a setup that is traditionally not considered a ‘recommend’ career choice.

“At Ambience, our focus has always been to build a future on the strong foundations of innovation, intelligence, creativity and adaptability. The characteristic spirit of HT City 30 Under 30 Awards is no different. At its very heart lies the quest to search, acknowledge and honour India’s brightest young minds that have the capability to pave the path for a promising future,” said Ankush Kaul, President, Sales and Marketing at Ambience Group.

Each of these compelling tales reinstates our faith in the human spirit that doesn’t waiver even in the mightiest of storms.

You can also join Hindustan Times and Ambience in celebrating these young achievers from 30 new-age career streams by voting for your favourite rising star. Voting for Ambience - HT City 30 Under 30 Awards begins on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Log in here to find out more.

