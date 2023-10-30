Ameesha Patel Awards InstaAstro As India’s Most Trusted Astrology Platform

Online astrology platform InstaAstro gets recognised on the global stage. Thanks to their genuine astrology services and continuously achieving milestones in the business world. Today, InstaAstro stands with a strong ground, servicing and guiding over 50 lakh customers across India.

With its impressive user engagement and rapid growth, InstaAstro recently registered another golden chapter under its book of achievements. At the prestigious Indo-Global Entrepreneurial Conclave 2023, InstaAstro was honoured with the title of “India’s Most Trusted Astrology Platform Award”. Ameesha Patel, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, felicitated InstaAstro with the recognition.

The event witnessed the presence of many eminent national and international entrepreneurs, including Nitin Verma, CEO & Founder of InstaAstro, who gathered and discussed each of their business models and how they laid their foundation. This Conclave was focused on sharing ideas of how each one of them is solving a problem.

With a huge 50 lakhs plus customer count globally, having experienced InstaAstro's top-notch astrology services and guidance, it is evident that InstaAstro has built a substantial user base. Furthermore, the platform records over 1 million seconds of consultation per day, showcasing its popularity and high demand for its services.

Nitin Verma firmly believes they were never very concerned about the business figures. Instead, they always kept their focus on their principle - Quality over Quantity. Today, InstaAstro asserts to have a scholar team of astrology experts working on their platform, providing much-needed motivation and future insights to visiting customers. Whether it is calls or chats, their astrologers are present to serve 24x7. Their onboarding panellists make sure to hire genuine astrologers through a stringent interview process. It is through this trust that their astrologers see fast customer repeat rates and receive deserved earnings, ultimately resulting in great business growth.

Nitin Verma realised the importance of astrology when he encountered an astrologer during his first entrepreneurial project, who motivated him and provided insight when his career looked finished and he lost all hope. In a span of over 18 years, he ran 3 companies, including InstaAstro, which he started amidst COVID-19, realising that every kind of help is desperately needed at such a risky hour. Looks like, for InstaAstro, starting an online astrology business was destiny’s call!

With a starting consultation of just 1/-, it’s worth giving your future a chance of getting explored before it actually appears. Apart from quick calls and chats, InstaAstro provides virtual pooja, healing, vastu guidance, tarot card reading and much more. Visit the app and website today.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

