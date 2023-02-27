American Pistachios Are a Complete Protein

American grown Pistachios are qualified as a 'complete protein' that supports active lifestyles and helps maintain balanced nutrition. The Food and Drug Administration defines a “complete protein” as a food that contains adequate amounts of all the nine essential amino acids and according to the study by University of Illinois, American Pistachios contain all the nine amino acids necessary for supporting growth and maintaining health.

Essential amino acids, which are building blocks for strong muscles, hormones, nutrient transporters and a robust immune system, must be consumed in the diet. Nearly all nuts and seeds are missing a certain amount of amino acids and therefore cannot be considered a complete protein, except pistachios. American pistachio is a nut which is delicious, versatile, and fun to eat. American pistachios provide a convenient complete protein snack that’s portable and doesn't require cooking. Pistachios are plant-based and with most people shifting to plant-centric diets, pistachios provide a meat alternative for vegans, vegetarians and those who want protein from plant-based sources. In fact, one serving of pistachio has as much protein as an egg. With pistachios, there is no need to combine two or more incomplete sources of protein.

Being a complete protein source, American pistachios fuels a healthy lifestyle by helping build and preserve muscle and help the body refuel and recover before and after a workout. Pistachios have numerous health benefits as they provide the body with all the nutrients it needs. For most people, including pistachios in their diet is a great way to improve overall health. In addition to being a complete protein source, it is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse with multiple antioxidants to help mood, energy and cell repair. American pistachios are low in calories and antioxidants, contain in various minerals, vitamins and fiber aid in weight management, heart and gut health, lower cholesterol and blood sugar, improved oxygen delivery, and improved eye and blood vessel health.

“Protein deficiency is a big problem in our country as most of us are vegetarians so scoring enough quality protein is often a stretch. Pistachios can actually help fill this gap as not only do they deliver higher amount of protein (6 grams per serving - 49 pistachios) in comparison with other nuts, they also unlike most other vegetarian sources actually deliver complete protein, with all nine essential amino acids, making them a good meat alternative. They are a perfect snack. These portable, tasty nuts help refuel and deliver energy, satisfaction and multiple nutrients at the same time, so munch on them. Or blend them into nut butters and spread on bread and crackers, toss them into your bowl of oats or muesli or your morning cereal, sprinkle as toppings on soups and salads and stir fries and smoothies”, says Kavita Devgan, Dietitian, Holistic Health Consultant and Eminent writer.

This National Protein Day, it’s time to celebrate California-grown pistachios, a complete protein powerhouse.

American pistachios are available on all major e-commerce platforms or with major dry fruit retailers.

For more information log on to www.americanpistachios.in

