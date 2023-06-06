First Person to Start Electro Galvanized Steel Plant in India,

First Indian revolutionary to manufacture EG TV Back Plate,

The Only Company making EG Steel in India,

Dr Shubh Gautam holds many patents and first to raise the anti-dumping duty issue with government on EG Steel. Noida, 5th June 2023: Dr. Shubh Gautam FIR (First India Revolutionary), a distinguished figure in the world concerning matters of Word Trade organization, Anti-dumping regulations, Artificial Trade Barriers for developing economies has left an indelible mark on the Electro Galvanized Steel market. His expertise and dedication have had a profound impact on the industry, ensuring fair competition and protecting the interests of domestic producers and users. Anti-dumping regulations play a vital role in preventing foreign producers from selling their goods in domestic markets at prices below fair market value, thus safeguarding the domestic industries from unfair competition. In the realm of steel, particularly Electro Galvanized Steel, these regulations hold significant importance towards generating quality employment, saving on precious Forex and self-reliance including National Pride.

Electro Galvanized Steel, is a special type of Steel which is coated with a protective layer of Zinc and Zinc Alloys like Zinc Nickle, Zinc Cobalt magnesium etc to inhibit corrosion. EG Steel finds widespread applications in Defense, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Construction, Medical and other Manufacturing sectors. Its durability, surface finish, longevity and resistance to rust makes it an invaluable material for numerous industries. In coated steel portfolio it is the “Greenest Steel” owing to maximizing performance by minimizing unsustainable footprint.

Dr. Shubh Gautam FIR (First India Revolutionary), a pioneering figure in the industry, has embarked on a series of ground-breaking initiatives, revolutionizing the Food and Beverage and Electro Galvanized steel sector. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the first person to not only initiate an Electro Galvanized (EG) Steel Plant in India but also was the first person in India to patent and produce the Sealing and Lining systems for Aerated Beverages. This significant achievement has positioned American Precoat, the company Dr. Gautam is leading, as the sole entity currently engaged in EG Steel production in the country.

American Precoat remains steadfast in their pursuit of technological advancements in the Steel, Speciality Chemicals and Food & Beverage industry, contributing significantly to India's economic development. By introducing state-of-the-art electro-Electro Galvanized Steel production capabilities, the company aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality Steel products in various sectors, including Automotive and Consumer Electronics.

The inauguration of the First-of-Its-Kind Automotive-Grade Electro Galvanized Steel plant in India by American Precoat serves as a testament to their dedication and vision. This pioneering facility not only contributes to the growth of the company but also fosters a self-sustaining ecosystem for-Electro Galvanized Steel production in India.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation, Dr. Gautam has achieved several milestones in his illustrious career. Among these milestones, the creation of the EG TV Backplate stands out as a remarkable breakthrough. This development has opened new horizons for the television manufacturing industry, particularly in the realm of Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) and Light Emitting Diode (LED) TVs. Recently American Precoat also got an approval from Maruti Suzuki ltd through Denso India Ltd for using their EG steel in the Audio Video housing assembly of Maruti Cars.

Furthermore, Dr. Shubh Gautam's extensive patent portfolio serves as a testament to his innovative prowess and dedication to advancing the field of technological research and creating solutions for the betterment of industry and society. With more than half a Dozen Patents - He also pioneers SRISOL which is a multicultural and multinational group which serves customers around the world with products ranging from Sealing and Lining, Coil Coatings, Surface Property Extenders, Specialty Chemicals for use in Steel, Plastic, Consumer Domain, Food & Beverage Industries. They are the world’s second largest manufacturer of Can Coating, with patented products.

As American Precoat celebrates this momentous achievement, they eagerly anticipate collaborations with industry partners, customers, and government entities. Together, they strive to create a robust and flourishing Electro Galvanized Steel market, bolstering India's position as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.