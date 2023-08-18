Ameya Dabli Hosts "Vardi Ke Veer,” a Bollywood Musical Live Concert Honoring Indian Defence Forces

Celebrity singer Ameya Dabli successfully hosted the most awaited Vardi Ke Veer - Bollywood Musical Live Concert with the Mumbai heads of defence forces from Army, Airforce and Navy - Lieutenant General HS Kahlon, AVSM, SM, GOC, Maharashtra Gujarat & Goa Area; Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohan, Vayu Sena Medal (VM), HQ; Maritime Air Operations and Rear Admiral R Vinod Kumar, Indian Navy

Mumbai…August 14, 2023…A former banker turned celebrity singer, Ameya Dabli, hosted the very first Bollywood musical live concert, his latest masterpiece, "Vardi Ke Veer" based on extraordinary stories from a soldier’s life. Music aficionados were treated to an enthralling fusion of visuals and sounds that transported them into the higher realms of valor and sacrifice.

Ameya Dabli's unwavering commitment to the "Vardi Ke Veer" concert resonated in every note, as his heartfelt tribute to our dedicated defence forces took center stage. His dedication shone through, igniting a genuine passion to honor and appreciate the unyielding sacrifices made by thecourageous soldiers. The meticulously crafted musical event was designed to immerse the audience in the challenges faced by our soldiers, offering a poignant glimpse into their daily lives. "Vardi Ke Veer" brilliantly showcased their sacrifices and hardships, with the aim of nurturing a profound sense of understanding and gratitude for their extraordinary journey. This visionary initiative emerged as a powerful platform to celebrate their heroism, inviting civilians to step into their shoes and feel the pulse of these Bravehearts.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished dignitaries from defence forces which includedLieutenant General HS Kahlon, AVSM, SM, GOC, Maharashtra Gujarat & Goa Area, Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohan, Vayu Sena Medal (VM), HQ Maritime Air Operations and Rear Admiral R Vinod Kumar, Indian Navy. The concert also witnessed the presence of Sanjiv Mehta, Former Chairman &Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Ramesh Iyer. Vice Chairman & MD, Mahindra Finance.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chief Managing Director at Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd., participated as the outdoor event partner, and Mr. Pradeep Bhavnani, a dedicated philanthropist, joined the movement. Individuals with a similar spirit can contribute to the cause through www.ekamsattfoundation.org, an organization that organizes such events in collaboration with AD Ventures Production.

While addressing the concert, Ameya Dabli, who is also the Founder, AD Ventures Production and curator of "Vardi Ke Veer," shared his exhilaration and insight into the concert, stating, "This project holds a special place in my heart. 'Vardi Ke Veer' is a heartfelt endeavor to bridge the gap between the civilian and military worlds, weaving their stories into the fabric of our nation's identity. Through music and spectacle, we sought to encapsulate the essence of their sacrifices and inspire a deeper connection with our defenders."

While defining the good citizen, General HS Kahlon, AVSM, said, “I believe every person who leads a life of discipline, obeys the rules and regulations and respects others as well as the country is a good citizen.”

Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohansuggested, "In contemporary society, individuals are leading increasingly solitary lives. However, I am of the opinion that people should venture out and engage with others through simple gestures like a smile and a handshake. This could significantly enhance the quality of our society."

Rear Admiral R Vinod Kumar, Indian Navy said, “Typically, on Navy Day, ships are opened to visitors. I am of the belief that individuals should take the opportunity to visit these ships and experience life on board while sailing. Our ship is a microcosm of India, encompassing people from diverse religions and castes, where we celebrate the full spectrum of Indian festivals. I wish to convey a message that there should not be any differentiation on the basis of religion and caste."

Celebrity singer Shaan, who graced the event with his presence and performance, shared his sentiments, stating, "Being a part of 'Vardi Ke Veer' was a moving experience. The seamless blend of music and narratives painted a vivid picture of the soldier's journey. Ameya Dabli's dedication to this cause is truly commendable, and I'm honored to have been a part of this musical tribute."

He also spoke of brain drain and requested the youngsters to stay in India and work for the betterment & progress of the country.

Dance Maestro and Choreographer, Shiamak Davarspoke about the sacrifices made by the armed forces and said, “It’s only because of their sacrifice, we are able to do what we are doing and can sleep in peace.”

The incredible trio of Ameya Dabli, Shaan, and Shiamak Davar delivered captivating performances on a medley of songs, including "Teri Mitti Main Mil Jawa," "Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu," "Desh Mera Rangila," "Yaaro Dosti BadiHi Haseen Hai," "All Is Well," and "Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge." Through their powerful performances, they artfully conveyed the tales of our genuine heroes – showcasing their bravery and unwavering sacrifices.

"Vardi Ke Veer" stood as a testament to the power of music and storytelling, weaving together threads of valor, sacrifice, and patriotism. As the final notes echoed through the auditorium, attendees departed with a renewed sense of appreciation for the unsung heroes who safeguard our nation's honor. This event marked not only a musical triumph but also a heartfelt salute to those who wear the uniform with pride.

About Vardi Ke Veer

Vardi Ke Veer is produced by AD Ventures Production which aims to ignite a sense of valor, patriotism and resilience within each individual, empowering them to face their own lives with renewed strength and determination. By showcasing the immense sacrifices and hardships enduredby our soldiers, the concerts invite the audience to gain a deep understanding and appreciation for the soldier's life. Vardi Ke Veer is an entertaining, musical concert with high-octane performances of top-notch singers and dancers with a lot of added drama. It’s a visual and auditory treat for music lovers.

Ekam Satt - From a Musical Movement to a Force for Good

Ekam Satt - One Truth, One Humanity - World Music is a musical tribute to spread the message of love and unity across cultures and societies globally. In 2018, AD Ventures Production launched the Ekam Satt - Mission for Nation, which provides mental well-being concerts to Indian Armed Forces personnel. The concerts are designed to help soldiers cope with the stress and trauma of their work. The initiative has reached more than 4.5 lakh men in uniform and their families through 150 concerts.

All these initiatives are effectively executed by Ekam Satt Foundation (www.ekamsattfoundation.org). This Foundation has been doing numerous social activities primarily in the field of education and health. The objectives of this Trust include extending financial help to poor and needy for education and medical relief along with giving aid to deserving students & artists. Apart from these objectives, the Trust is also involved in promoting various cultural activities, social welfare, and India’s rich culture.

About Ameya Dabli:

Introducing the extraordinary Ameya Dabli, a hotshot banker turned celebrity singer, whose audacious decision to abandon a thriving 15-year corporate career has propelled him towards a magnificent journey of musical brilliance. With a vision that resonates across the globe, Ameya has graced over numerous concerts across the globe, leaving an indelible mark of joy and exuberance wherever he performs.

But his artistic prowess doesn't end there. Driven by a fervent desire to honor the armed forces of our nation, Ameya Dabli embarked on a remarkable journey of compassion, spearheading the "Ekam Satt - Unity Concerts" as part of the prestigious "Mission for Nation" initiative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.