Amin Pathan rekindles Magic of Cricket in Sharjah, hosts Friendship Cup-UAE 2022

"Sharjah is the mecca of cricket with being on top of glory in the Cricketing world during the 90s. With The Friendship Cup UAE 2022 the cricket fans revived their memory of the 90s when cricket was being introduced to the UAE with the maximum ODIs have been held here," announced Amin Pathan, the elated Chairman of the recently held three-day star-studded Friendship Cup - UAE 2022 that featured cricket legends from around the World including former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, former Pakistani cricket sensation Imran Nazir and Sri Lankan star cricketer Ajantha Mendis.

The Friendship Cup - UAE 2022 has given a platform to the greats of the Cricket during the 80s and 90s and the spectators adored seeing their favorite legends Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Sharma, Saba Karim, Narendra Hirwani, Rajesh Chouhan and Pakistan's Mohammad Shaami, Yousuf Yohanna, Chamunda Vaz and Abdul Razak from Bangladesh taking to the field again.

The Bollywood XI team consisted of Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Saqib Salim, Sharad Kelkar, Salil Ankola, Apurva Lakhia, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Bhaktiyar Irani, Shailendra Singh and Raja Virwani. The Bollywood XI versus Indian Legends match saw the spectators equally supporting both the teams as both teams competed neck to neck making it the most thrilling match.

It was the Pakistan Legends that won the Friendship Cup–UAE Championship by beating World XI by 14 runs to lift the first Friendship Cup - UAE that successfully concluded at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium last week.

Amin Pathan is the Vice Chairman of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and the Chief Promoter of Rajwada Cricket League (RCL) that is such a big platform for budding cricketers with having completed its 6 editions, many of whom are selected for even the IPL tournaments.

Amin Pathan further mentioned, "This is the first time in history that Bollywood cricketers played against International Test cricketers. The spectators consisted mainly Afghanis, Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Indians cricket lovers for whom UAE is like a second home for them.

At the presentation ceremony, HH Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Chief Guest and the Chief Patron of the Friendship Cup - UAE handed over the Friendship Cup to Champions Pakistan Legends.

The organizing team is led by Amin Pathan, Founder and chairman, Aslam Gurukkul the Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Arba Sports Services, Noufal Qudran & Anas Pathan Director .of Arba Sports. Its Event & Media Director was Naghma Khan & Azad khan other team habib koya & Muneer Bin Mohiyadeen and adviser Zaheer Ahmed were also present at the ceremony.

The first edition of Friendship Cup - UAE was sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid Al Qassimi. "This is a new beginning for the Friendship Cup UAE, that in all probabilities will be an annual fixture in the global cricketing schedule with a bigger next edition consisting of 6 teams while we had 4 teams in the first one gone by," Amin Pathan ended.

