AMITOJE India Launches Game-Changing AMITOJE OfficePod for noisy office spaces

New Delhi (India), April 1: Amitoje India, the leading company in designing and manufacturing creative point of sale displays and retail fixtures, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the AMITOJE OfficePod. This innovative product is a soundproof booth that can be easily installed in any office, providing a peaceful environment for phone and video calls, even in noisy and busy environments.

The AMITOJE OfficePod is designed to solve the challenges that modern offices face today. In today's world of open offices, noise levels can become unbearable at times, making it difficult to communicate with colleagues or clients. The AMITOJE OfficePod provides a soundproof and peaceful environment for phone and video calls, allowing you to focus on your work without any distractions

One of the unique features of the AMITOJE OfficePod is its ability to provide excellent air ventilation while maintaining sound insulation. We have solved a complex engineering problem of cutting out the noise while keeping the air flowing. This feature ensures that you stay comfortable in the booth, even during long calls, and that you're able to focus on your work without any interruptions.

The AMITOJE OfficePod features a sleek and modern design, with a glass door and a fully white body that will complement any office space. The interiors are lined with anti-reflective materials in grey, providing a professional look and a comfortable environment for work. The product also comes equipped with a laptop desk and a plug point for charging, ensuring that you stay connected and productive.

At Amitoje India, we believe in making lives easy, and this is evident in the assembly process of the AMITOJE OfficePod. It's foldable, lightweight (<100kg), and can be assembled by two to three people within minutes without any tools. This feature is not only convenient but also helps save time and cost in installation.

The AMITOJE OfficePod is easily movable around the office with its lockable wheels. It also features a single cable that can be plugged into any socket, and the concealed fans, ceiling light, and charging switch are all connected internally.

At Amitoje India, we're committed to sustainability, and the AMITOJE OfficePod is no exception. We have used fully recyclable raw materials, and the product ships flat, reducing the carbon footprint.

Maniraj Singh Juneja, the director at Amitoje India, says, “The AMITOJE OfficePod is a game-changer in modern office spaces. It's designed to provide a peaceful environment for phone and video calls, even in noisy and busy environments. The product is innovative, easy to install, and cost-effective. Our clients have been eagerly waiting for the launch, and we're excited to bring this product to the market.”

The AMITOJE OfficePod is a unique addition to Amitoje India's range of innovative products, and we're confident that it will be well-received by our clients. We are thrilled to continue our tradition of innovation and quality with the launch of the AMITOJE OfficePod, and we look forward to helping offices across India and the world to communicate more effectively and productively.

Visit their website www.amitoje.com for more information on their innovative products.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.