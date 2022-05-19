Amplify Photo Fund back with it's second edition

Amplify Photo Fund was set up in 2021 to support photographers based in India. The idea behind Amplify was to dismantle India's predominantly upper caste, privileged male eye through which the country's story has been told for ages. Amplify wants to disrupt the traditional Indian photography ecosystem, establish a counter-culture, and provide marginalized storytellers with the resources to be the authors of their stories.

Speaking on the motivations behind starting Amplify Photo, Founder Ronojoy Sinha Dutta said, "During the height of the pandemic, I would often see photographers share the lack of freelance opportunities and their struggles to make rent and just survive. As someone who was blessed to have a comfortable job in America throughout the pandemic, I realized that I had to do something and give back to the art form of photography." Amplify follows the crowdfunding model, depending on donations from patrons worldwide.

Submissions are due on 30th May 2022. This year's panel of judges includes Researcher Mridu Rai, City Chronicler Aslam Saiyad, and Photographers Deepti Asthana & Binaifer Bharucha. There's no theme; however, photographers working on stories of identity, community, and belonging are encouraged to apply.

You can learn more about Amplify here - https://www.amplifyphoto.org/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.