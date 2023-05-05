Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Announces Dates for Entrance Exams for Undergraduate and Integrated Programs

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the 5th-best university in the NIRF ranking 2022, has announced the dates for its entrance exams for undergraduate and integrated program. The exams will be held from May 12th to 14th 2023, and students can apply online. The last date to apply is May 7th, 2023.

The entrance exams will consist of aptitude and verbal reasoning-based tests and will be conducted in various cities across the country. There are three different entrance exams, each catering to different subjects.

The Amrita Entrance Examination - Physical Sciences (AEEP) is for candidates who have passed their Plus Two qualification with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as their main subjects.

The Amrita Entrance Examination - Life Sciences, Agriculture and Medical Sciences (AEEL) is for candidates who have passed their Plus Two qualification with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as their main subjects.

The Amrita Entrance Examination - Behavioral Sciences (AEEAB) is for candidates who have studied humanities or commerce as their major subjects and have qualified for Plus Two.

Admission to various courses at the Amritapuri (Kollam), Kochi, Coimbatore, Mysuru, and Faridabad campuses will be based on the results of these entrance exams.

For more information about the Amrita Entrance Exams and to apply online, visit the official website at https://amrita.edu/admissions.

