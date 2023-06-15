Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Introduces 2-Year MSc Program in Data Science with Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked 7th university by NIRF 2023 rankings, announced the launch of its MSc Program in Data Science with Logistics and Supply Chain Management. The comprehensive 2-year course, offered by the Amrita School of Physical Sciences, Department of Mathematics, combines statistical analysis with cutting-edge computing techniques to address the challenges prevalent in the industry.

The program has been designed to equip students with a strong foundation in emerging topics, including Logistics, Inventory Models, Supply Chain Management, Data Analytics, and Marketing Analytics. By leveraging data analytic techniques, students will gain the expertise to analyze and solve complex problems in logistics and supply chain management. Furthermore, students are encouraged to enroll in internship or in-plant training programs during summer and winter vacations to enhance their practical skills.

Dr.S.Mahadevan, Principal, Amrita School of Physical Sciences, Coimbatore, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said, "We are delighted to introduce the MSc Program in Data Science with Logistics and Supply Chain Management. With the increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making in the industry, this program aims to develop skilled professionals who can leverage advanced analytics to optimize logistical operations and enhance supply chain efficiencies. One of the highlights of this program is the opportunity for independent study and research, culminating in a project work that will be transformed into a dissertation. These projects will involve comprehensive literature surveys, investigations, and contributions to specific areas of Logistics and Supply Chain Management, leveraging the power of Mathematics and Data Science. The resulting research articles have the potential for publication in reputable journals, making them an invaluable asset for those planning to pursue a Ph.D."

Eligibility criteria for prospective students includes a pass in BSc in Mathematics/Statistics; BSc in Computer Science with courses in Mathematics and/or Statistics; B.E./B.Tech in CSE/Mechanical/Production Engineering, or equivalent, with a minimum of 50% marks in each course and an aggregate of 60%. Registration for the new session commencing in August 2023 is now open. Last Day to Apply is June 30th 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit the university's website at https://www.amrita.edu/program/m-sc-in-data-science-with-logistics-and-supply-chain-management/

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multidisciplinary Institution of Eminence accredited by NAAC. It is also ranked the 7th Ranked University in India in the 2023 National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF). Amrita continues to be the No. 1 Private University in India as per THE 2023 world rankings as well. The university has been awarded two UNESCO Chairs namely the UNESCO Chair for Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation & Development and the UNESCO Chair on Gender Equality & Women Empowerment. The university headquartered at Coimbatore is spread across six campuses in three states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Amrita partners with academic, industry and governmental institutions across the world to accomplish human-centered, translational, and groundbreaking research. To date, Amrita has more than 500 collaborations from more than 200 signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Some of Amrita’s partners include Harvard University, Columbia University, King’s College London, KTH - Royal Institute of Technology, VU Amsterdam, the British Geological Society, University of Oxford, Italian National Research Council, Deakin University, and the University of Tokyo. Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), a world-renowned humanitarian leader is the founder, Chancellor, and guiding light of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Amma’s words, thoughts, and vision for education and research have shaped the university’s mission and vision.

