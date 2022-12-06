AmTrue, a safe menstrual cup for women, awarded at International Glory Awards

India, December 2, 2022: The "AmTrue" Q-Cups, introduced by Mr. Ashish Dattuji Wanjari, who is also the founder of Matruchhaya Wellness Pvt. Ltd., were awarded the International Glory Awards-2022 for the Most Innovative and Revolutionary Product of the Year 2021 for women’s menstrual cycles. He and his wife, Mrs. Ichchha Ashish Wanjari, who is also the co-founder of the business, accepted the honor from Mrs. Shilpa Shetty, a well-known Bollywood actress.

The company was founded by Mr. Ashish Dattu Wanjari and Mrs. Ichchha Ashish Wanjari in September 2021, who later came up with the idea of manufacturing their product, "AmTrue," with the vision of becoming a pioneer in personal hygiene and care products.

When his wife, Mrs. Ichchha Ashish Wanjari, was having period problems and dealing with a variety of problems like leakage, rashes, burning sensations, irritation, infections, and odor issues, she was unable to carry out her usual activities during these times each month. This gave Mr. Ashish the idea for this product. She used to say, "I wish I were a male so that I would not have to deal with these every month." as a result of the same.

Mr. Ashish researched the numerous menstrual hygiene products sold in India and discovered that all of the aforementioned issues her wife was having were primarily brought on by the use of sanitary napkins. Later, he learned about menstruation cups, which were said to be safer and more comfortable than sanitary pads. As a result, he had his wife order a standard menstruation cup from the market, which was later found to be a product made in China.

Since Indians don't typically trust the quality and longevity of Chinese products, and because the co-founder was using it herself, they both decided to perform some health-related studies on the item. A more thorough investigation revealed that 90% of the total number of menstrual cups on the market at the time were poorly constructed in China.

Additionally, they became aware that all of those menstrual cups are composed of medical-grade solid silicone and that throughout the manufacturing process, there is a potential that the silicone can become contaminated by other chemicals, toxins, or bacteria, which could subsequently cause harm to the user. With all the knowledge they had, it seemed like a better idea to produce their menstrual cups while keeping in mind the health and sanitation of women.

In its first year, the company has built a place in the market. They are all set to launch a range of vegan personal care products. Neem Face Wash, their next offering, is scheduled to go on the market in a few months.

Both during mild and heavy periods, the Premium Menstrual Q Cup does not leak and does not leave stains on clothing. To employ liquid silicone, they chose to manufacture the cup in India. Women who use menstruation cups from any brand, including Q Cup, should try AmTrue.

Menstrual Cup Wash, which is organic, natural, and of the highest calibre to protect them from infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information, please visit:

www.amtrueindia.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.