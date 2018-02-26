An apple a day: Your key to good health

In today’s fast-paced world, eating healthy is increasingly becoming a challenge. Fruits and vegetables often find no place in our diet, with fast food our preferred choice. This is wrong, given that excessive intake of junk food can take a toll on our health.

So, how do you ensure that you stick to a nutritious diet? It’s simple: just add apples to your meal plan. Apples come with wonderful health benefits. Approximately 84% of an apple is water, which means it will always keep you hydrated and easily satisfy your hunger. Apples are also rich in Vitamin C, which is a great immunity booster, helps in the growth and repair of tissues, and keeps your teeth and gums healthy.

What’s more, apples are a huge source of dietary fibre that aids in digestion. Apples are also low in calories, with no cholesterol or sodium. Since apples are loaded with Pectin, a water-soluble fibre, they also help reduce inflammation associated with obesity-related diseases. Phytochemicals present in the fruit help to combat diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, asthma, and even cancer. After all, remember the adage, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away?”

Washington Apples are considered one of the finest apples in the world. Savoured in over 50 countries, they are known for their beauty and crunch. Some of the common varieties are Red Delicious, Gala, Fuji, and Granny Smith—now readily available at retail outlets in India and with local fruit vendors.

The truth behind waxed apples

In the past few years, unsubstantiated media reports and videos on social media have raised concerns about the safety of waxed apples. However, the wax used on Washington Apples is completely natural and safe.

Before they are packed, Washington Apples go through a stringent cleaning process to remove dirt and other impurities. As a result of this, some of the natural wax on the fruits’ surfaces also gets removed. Therefore, a few drops of food grade coatings like those used in candies, chocolates, pastries, etc., are applied to the apples to replace the wax that was washed away during the cleaning process.

Food coatings used on Washington Apples are derived from two sources-- carnauba and shellac. While carnauba wax is sourced from the harvested leaves of the carnauba palm tree found in Brazil, shellac wax is a resin secreted by the lac beetle, found in Asia, and is similar to honey.

Both the waxes are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as food coatings, and have been used on a variety of edible products for decades. Washington Apples are also certified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

So, what’s stopping you? Go ahead and grab an apple, along with the promise of good health.

(This content was not created by the editorial team.)