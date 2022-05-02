An English Teacher and His Fifth Graders Gloriously Retell Timeless Jataka Tales

In a fresh take on the Indian storytelling tradition of imparting life lessons through the means of timeless tales, Bijit Sinha, educator cum author, along with eleven of his students from fifth grade, came up with an entertaining adaptation of Jataka Tales in 2020. Conceptualized as a short theatre book project that encompassed one whole year, this wild ride took Bijit and his students into the depths of story writing and design, with the usage of modern storytelling techniques resulting in a rendition of Jataka Tales that’s fun and engaging, along with an emotional maturity that defies the young age of its contributors.

‘It started as a simple solution to a perennial problem,’ Bijit said, as a smile of satisfaction crept upon his face. Since forever, writing in schools has been bogged down by a pedantic teaching approach to a diversified curriculum, focusing more on theory and critical thinking without an equal emphasis on practical ways to channel the children’s creativity. With many parents concerned with their children’s disinterest in the culture of writing, he combined his passion for storytelling with an educator’s enthusiasm to come up with a solution. Sensing that the disinterest stemmed from the lack of a tangible outcome in creative writing classes, he fashioned a wholesome yet challenging goal for his students.

Taking a leaf out of the International Cambridge Curriculum, Bijit came up with a year-long project that would utilize the writing techniques learnt through the classroom experience to produce a book of short, single-act plays of the highest quality, worthy of being published. When examined from this perspective, this dramatic adaptation of Jataka Tales deserves even higher praise considering its sheer readability since each of the four plays in the collection goes from strength to strength, with well-structured plots supplemented by humanized and relatable characters. A clear standout of the four is“The Bodhisatta and the Master Mariner”, reinventing a classic moralistic story into a thrilling, mythical tale that feels refreshingly modern in its execution. Centred upon a partially blind child abandoned by his mariner father, this play packs quite an emotional punch in a single act, full of twists and turns that lead up to a profoundly moving climax. This bold approach taken by him and his students elevates Jataka Tales from other adaptations, as these plays retain the life lessons of the classic stories yet appeal to the current generation, with the results speaking for themselves. Jataka Tales: A Series of One-Act Plays has received critical acclaim, reaching #5 on Kindle Store in Traditional Stories for Children with an aggregated review score of 4.3 out of 5.

‘Back then we didn’t have Netflix,’ he quipped when asked about his love for the ancient Indian classics. ‘There’s just something about these stories that remains eternally relevant. The truth, after all, never changes,’ Bijit said, drawing back upon his experiences of reading great texts like the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, Hitopadesha and Panchatantra. An entertained mind is more open to being educated, and his approach towards teaching embodies this principle.

Jataka Tales was initially conceived as a weekend writing assignment in the summer of 2019. Eleven fifth-graders were grouped into teams of three, with Bijit joining one of the teams as a member, co-writing certain scenes while supervising this ambitious project in its entirety. Students were taught advanced writing techniques such as Freytag’s Pyramid, which provides a five-stage dramatic structure to shape the plot, and The Hero’s Journey - a quintessential story style that underlies most successful stories ranging from ancient classics like The Odyssey to modern movies like Star Wars. Students were asked to examine the original Jataka stories and use empathy to turn these characters into an extension of themselves. This practice yielded great dividends as these three-dimensional characters provide perfect focal points for the readers to immerse themselves in these stories. Once the outline was in place, the stories were further refined through multiple virtual writing sessions during the pandemic, with him pitching the final draft to a publisher and getting the book published in the same year.

The success of Jataka Tales has begun a revolution in the K-12 program, with educators from The Ardee School, Gurugram making significant additions to the guidelines and rubrics listed under creative writing. Students are now empowered to take creative liberties that best represent their unique interests and aptitude. The participants of this brave project have now found their calling in all sorts of arts, with most of them on the verge of releasing their solo projects, including a poetry chapbook exploring tween mental health, a graphic novel exploring personal relationships in a Gen Z circle, and a pioneering school magazine of creative arts. As a beaming Bijit Sinha reflects upon the legacy of the adaptation, it’s uplifting to see how the actions of an innovative teacher and his dedicated students have potentially ushered in the winds of change in the Indian education scene.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.