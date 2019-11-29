An enhanced user experience, courtesy ColorOS 7

brand-stories

The Chinese smartphone maker, OPPO, is known for its stunning smartphones with the best design, high imaging quality and advanced features. What lies common in all its models is how it believes in taking the user experience to a whole new level. This time around, the company has taken a step ahead by launching the latest version of its custom UI and offering some of the most intuitive features that’s sure to impress the user. Called Color0S 7, the new version of OPPO’s Android 10 operating-system based skin comes with a lighter tone and new app icons.

Officially launched in India on November 26, 2018, this update will be available on a trial version across 20 phones, including the OPPO Reno, OPPO Reno 10, OPPO Reno 10x Zoom and OPPO Reno 2, apart from the Find, A, F and K series.

After installing the trial version on my OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, I was thrilled to see how the experience has changed drastically. The phone is faster to use, the imagery and gaming experience has improved, and there are a ton of new and interesting features. Read on to find out more.

ColorOS 7: What’s new?

Icons and wallpapers

The ColorOS 7’s operating system reduces the colour saturation to reduce eye strain and prevent visual fatigue. That’s not all - the app icons have also been redesigned for a better look and feel. The icons are exclusively designed in three different sets - Rectangle, Pebble and Material. You can either go for the pebble style icons that look more refined or the bold rectangle style that helps you find apps in no time - it’s visually more bold.

In addition, the ColorOS 7 comes with dynamic wallpapers that boast stunning images. In fact, there are quite a few ‘Indian-ised’ wallpapers that are part of this basket (including Jaipur’s iconic Hawa Mahal).

Themes

Speaking of themes, the ColorOS 7 comes with an “all-day comfort dark mode” that helps people use third-party apps, too, in Dark Mode. OPPO also says that the dark mode can reduce power consumption by 38 percent.

What’s more, Dark Mode is much more customised in the ColorOS 7! You can automatically adjust the screen brightness for a range of lighting conditions, so that you don’t feel the strain on your eyes.

System performance

ColorOS 7 also improves system performance with experiences like faster app launch, smoother multi-app usage, and improved gaming and touch experience.

The animations too are more smooth and responsive, and much more refined than other versions.

Even the Weather app is way more intuitive - it displays stunning animations that match the weather outside. The OS makes sure you always have some fun!

Imaging and video

OPPO has always been known for its brilliant offering of photography and video options, but with ColorOS 7, it has made taking portraits a truly enjoyable experience. Besides, you can also use a range of filters based on AI technology to beautify your images. You also have the AI Beautification 2.0 that analyses lighting conditions and also offers almost real makeup looks for portraits.

If you’re hanging out after dark and don’t want to miss out on capturing your favourite moments, the Ultra Night Dark Mode on ColorOS 7 comes to your rescue. It comes with Multi-frame HDR Integration, AI Smart Segmentation, Time-Space Domain Multiple Noise Reduction, Ultra Steady, Color Preservation and other advanced algorithms that have been applied to improve the clarity, brightness, and color of photos taken at night.

In addition, ColorOS also offers a new short video editor called Soloop that lets you edit videos and add filters, music and other effects in no time.

Gaming experience

If you are a gamer, ColorOS 7 will impress you and how! There is something called the “Game Space”, which is the control center, where gamers can manage their game library with ease. If you are getting a call from your best friend or have some other task to tend to simultaneously, you can also switch between network modes and control power consumption. Besides, if you turn on the Do Not Disturb Mode, you can play games without any interruption - yes, that’s possible!

Sound

Thanks to the ColorOS 7, the system sounds have been redesigned with help from a noted Danish sound effects company. The new sounds are much more mellow and pleasant to listen to. Even when it comes to ringtones, they are more streamlined and layered, and evoke feelings of comfort.

The notification sounds are also more simplified and their average length has been reduced by 4 to 6 times. Besides, there is a weather-adaptive alarm in ColorOS 7 that can be adapted basis the current weather.

Other features

●Looking to complete important tasks without any distractions? Switch to the Focus mode - it plays soothing ambient noise, blocks calls and notifications, so that you stay focused on what you are doing.

●The ColorOS 7 also comes with a sidebar that is smarter and easier to use. Just swipe in from the side to access Smart Sidebar and switch between apps. There is only a single column of apps to make sure accidental touches do not happen.

●This one also has an improved 3-finger screenshot feature - just touch and hold with three fingers and then slide up and down to take a screenshot. After you are done, you can drag the floating window down to share the screenshot.

●There’s an app called ‘Digital Wellbeing’ that encourages healthier smartphone usage, and provides you with an overview of your digital habits.

●Private Safe is like a secret safe that allows you to store your private photos, videos, and other ﬁles. You will need to use a lock screen password, ﬁngerprint unlock, or face unlock each time you want to access Private Safe.

●You can also access important documents in a digital format using DocVault that has partnered with Indian digital document issuing platform DigiLocker. With quick and easy access to digital documents, users can speed up the ID veriﬁcation process in places like airports or hotels.

●If there are features for security and important tasks, there’s also some for entertainment. If you want to party it out at home, use Music Party. It allows you to have multiple devices blasting the same song simultaneously to create a happening atmosphere.

●What’s more, if you love art and have a soft spot for picture-perfect imagery, browse through the ‘Artist Wallpaper Project’ feature that offers a stunning collection of wallpapers around the themes of Purity, Nature, Geometry, Culture, Life, and Future. These images are by artists contracted with global art agencies.

The verdict

The ColorOS 7 is certainly a great upgrade, and offers some of the best intuitive features ever seen. All in all, it enhances the user experience to a whole new level.