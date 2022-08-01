An entrepreneur’s novel fight on Rythu Bandhu scheme

29-07-2022 Hyderabad: Chakradhar Goud, an entrepreneur from Hyderabad has launched a novel “Give it up Rythu Bandhu” campaign aiming to impress upon the “Haves and Biggies” in Telangana to forego the farmers support investment scheme in order that financially distressed farmers get the benefit. In present scenario, Rythu bandhu funds are majorly consumed by well settled landlords, politicians, local leaders and many realtors.

Rythu Bandhu is a flagship scheme of TRS government which has attracted tremendous attention in the nation and abroad as well. However, this scheme being mismanaged is the concern of the hour. Majority of the funds are falling in the wrong hands reflecting sad state of affairs.

Mr Goud is urging well settled farmers, politicians and government employees, who are receiving Rythu Bandhu amounts to give it up and do their bit for the farming community.

Most of the funds are falling in wrong hands by political manipulations. “The good scheme has turned into a scam” he says. Those having large tracts of agriculture lands running into hundreds and thousands of acres must be excluded from the scheme Mr. Chakradhar stressed.

To set an example, Chakradhar Goud gave up his Rythu Bandhu amount, which he received for his 10 acres’ land in Siddipet district of Telangana. Recently he met Siddipet District Collector and handed over the consent letter for giving up the scheme altogether. If more Chakradhars also feel the same way, poor farmers stand to get benefitted, which also is the objective of the government.

Making movies on farmers or creating sympathy over several platforms on them won’t do any good to them unless one goes and help them in fact. Many cinestars, who own dozens of acres of land in the form of resorts or commercial ventures, are also availing the scheme which is really painful. NRIs and businessmen are too enjoying the fruits of free money, Mr Goud said.

It may be mentioned here that TRS government launched a “Give it up” campaign in 2020 encouraging the well-off sections to forego Rythu Bandhu. The scheme is causing a huge burden on the state exchequer. This has led to suggestions that the State government revise the scheme and extend Rythu Bandhu only to the farmers holding lands up to a certain limit. But this review or reconsideration was never done, Mr. Chakradhar stated.

#GiveitupRythuBandhu is an appeal to all the politicians including Ministers and MLAs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Sarpanches to give up the assistance. Government employees, industrialists, realtors and businessmen should give up the scheme assistance provided to them which is nothing but a burden to the government and “a mock on the social justice.”

Chakradhar Goud is founder president of “Farmers First” foundation, founded in the year 2020. The foundation is helping and reaching out to farmers in distress and need. Mr. Goud has donated Rs. 1 lakh each to the families of hundreds of deceased farmers in the last two years. We have supported hundreds of farmers’ families and will go on forever to bring betterment in their lives. Farmers First foundation assisted financial and moral support to the affected families in the last two years. We are thriving to provide all kinds of support possible by us for the welfare of farmer community.

Below are few demands made by Chakradhar Goud

* Rythu Bandhu is a great scheme only when it exempts politicians of all sizes and kinds.

* NRIs, Industrialists and businessmen must give up the scheme.

* Government employees and farmers who possess more than 5 acres of land must be excluded from this assistance.

* Opposition leaders must give the scheme before mocking the State government on farmers, agricultural or related issues. Link- www.facebook.com/politicallaboratory

Tag - #GiveitupRythuBandhu

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

