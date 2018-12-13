An event to remember

My earliest memory of a hockey World Cup is that of the one held in Lahore in 1990. I think I was 13 then, and we watched the match at a neighbour’s house on a black-and-white TV. The matches were all played in the afternoon, and I still remember the finals between Netherlands and Pakistan.

At the time, we didn’t know much about international players. So, when Floris Jan Bovelander scored two goals, thereby letting the Dutch win 3-1, I had found a hero. Bovelander was this superman who could score goals of penalty corners with a flick.

In India, we were still taking direct hits when it came to penalty corner. This was the first time that I had seen a flick. I was playing as a junior, and by the time the 1994 Sydney World Cup came around, I was the stand-by in the team. If I had been selected to the Indian team at the age of 17, I would not only have been one of the youngest players to have ever played a World Cup, but also the one to have watched Bovelander in action in another final match v/s Pakistan. Just for the record, I watched that match on TV, too, and Bovelander missed his stroke in the shoot-out. That day, I learnt a big lesson—that you could be on the top one day and nothing at all the next day.

I was on top of the world when I finally made it to the Indian team for the 1998 Utrecht World Cup. By then, I had already played the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and then the 1997 Milton Keynes Junior World Cup. However, getting selected for a World Cup is a different feeling altogether. Pargat Singh, the Indian captain, had retired by then. So, I became the defender in the team. Lazarus Barla from Odisha was also in the team, and we made an effective pair at the back.

It wasn’t a great World Cup, as we lost our opening matches to Holland, Germany, and South Korea. We did beat New Zealand, but then lost to Canada. In the classification matches, we beat Poland and then beat New Zealand again to finish at the 9th position.

However, I still remember Utrecht with great affection. For a player, a town becomes a part of him if he makes his debut in a World Cup there. And a lot of players would be feeling the same way at the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

While representing India in Utrecht, I had never imagined that Bhubaneswar, which is in my home state of Odisha, would host a World Cup one day. It is indeed a great pleasure to sit inside the Kalinga Stadium and watch the matches there.

This article has been authored by Dilip Tirkey, ex-captain of the Indian hockey team. He is best known for his penalty corner hit.

