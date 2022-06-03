An Icon Reborn: Chivas 12 unveils a bold, contemporary new look

In what comes as the biggest redesign in the 112-year history of Chivas, the blended scotch whisky has unveiled a fresh new look for its flagship blend. Chivas 12 – one of the world’s biggest-selling Scotch whiskies – has undergone an extensive redesign of its bottle, label, and pack to usher in a striking new look that blends boldness, modernity, and status while still flexing the luxury and distinguished heritage long associated with Chivas.

The redesign sees the iconic Chivas 12 bottle reshaped and elongated to stand taller and prouder while still retaining its recognisable rounded shoulders. A redesigned crest shines a light on the beating heart of Chivas – the ‘luckenbooth’, a symbol embodying the Chivas values of ambition, generosity and unapologetic success.

The outer box has undergone a complete renewal with a vibrant burgundy replacing the familiar silver and gold tones as the principal colour scheme. The package retains the intricate detailing and textured finish loved by Chivas fans worldwide.

The back of the pack tells the story of evolution of the iconic Chivas 12 and what makes this blended scotch whiskey so special. Its rich burgundy hues lend that element of royalty and make it stand out in a crowd!

The bottle itself has a modern elongated shape designed for the 21st century and has tactility making it easy to hold and pour. But, the ‘Chivas-ness’ of the bottle has been retained with just a slimmer and taller profile. The new bottle is as stable and study as before in terms of its grip, its weight and its bottom.

The entire redesign project was conceived with sustainability at its heart as part of company’s target of 100 per cent recyclable, reusable, compostable or bio-based packaging after a few years. The new bottle is lighter, saving over 1,000 tonnes of glass annually, while the outer packaging is now made from fully recyclable materials. The whisky in each bottle, however, remains the same renowned smooth, rich and generous Chivas 12 blend.

The redesign is inspired by the aesthetics of a new, style-conscious generation that is reforming and re-evaluating what luxury looks like.

Commenting on the new look of the iconic Chivas 12, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said: “This is a colossal change for the brand that seeks to introduce new, vibrant choices. The new design adds boldness, modernity and a bit of flash to the iconic and timeless heritage of Chivas. Through the redesign, we aim to build a stronger connect with those, who are unapologetic about their success and choices in life. Sustainability has been at the helm of reconceptualising Chivas 12 and the redesign brings the brand’s commitment to sustainability to the forefront.”

About Chivas Regal

Launched in 1909, Chivas Regal is the world’s first luxury whisky and a timeless classic, renowned for its benchmark quality and taste, style, substance and exclusivity. A truly global brand, Chivas Regal is integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide and today sells 4.5 million 9L cases annually in more than 150 countries across the globe. With generosity, entrepreneurship, and integrity at the heart of Chivas Regal, the brand launched its successful Win the Right Way campaign in 2014. The Chivas Regal range includes Chivas 12, Chivas Extra, Chivas 18, Chivas 25, the pinnacle of the range ultra-prestige blend, Chivas Regal The Icon and the Global Travel Retail exclusive, Chivas Brothers Blend. Launched in October 2016, Chivas Regal Ultis is the first blended malt Scotch whisky from the House of Chivas and represents the true Essence of Chivas Regal.

The revamped Chivas 12 will be coming soon to India. For more information, visit www.Chivas.com or follow @ChivasIndia on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Readers are advised that consumption of alcohol is injurious to health and addictive and is prohibited for people below legal drinking age. Not for promotion.